California has the highest gas prices in the country. How does Stanislaus County fare?

California has the highest gas prices in the nation as of Thursday, according to AAA, with an average above $5 for a gallon of regular gas.

According to a study conducted by QuoteWizard, the state has the second highest number of gallons used by drivers daily, topping at 32,594,000 as of Aug. 3.

Here’s how California and Stanislaus County compare, including where you can find the cheapest gas in Modesto :

California gas habits

QuoteWizard used Federal Highway Administration and U.S. Energy Information Administration data to determine the total number of gallons each driver in each state used in 2021 and 2022. States with the highest gallons per capita and per driver made the list of top 11 most gas-guzzling states.

California did not make that list, despite it using the second highest number of gallons daily behind Texas at No. 1.

The national average price of gas is $3.83 per gallon for unleaded, according to AAA. California’s average is $5.09, beating Washington by only 7 cents.

Where is the cheapest gas in Modesto?

Stanislaus County has some of the cheapest gas in California, with gas costing an average of $4.88 per gallon for unleaded. A gallon of gas will run you $6.10 on average in Mono County near the Nevada border.

Here are the five places to get the cheapest gas in Modesto and surrounding areas as of Thursday afternoon, according to user-generated online tool GasBuddy:

ARCO /AMPM | $4.37 cash, $4.75 card

2924 McHenry Ave., Modesto

Olsen Gas and Grocery | $4.39

1541 Crows Landing Road, Modesto

Quik Stop | $4.42

1500 Crows Landing Road, Modesto

Rai’s | $4.49

2707 Patterson Road, Riverbank

ARCO / AMPM | $4.57 cash, $4.67 card

2600 Coffee Road, Modesto





