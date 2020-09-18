In California: Smoke closes Yosemite; crew of doomed dive boat crew wasn't trained

Plus: Aunt Becky heads to jail and workers at small businesses will get more family leave under a new law.

Happy Constitution Day! It's on this day that we commemorate the formation and signing of the United States Constitution in 1787.

Hazardous smoke closes Yosemite, other parks

Janeatte Breeding, left, and her husband Robert Breeding of Eldorado Hills take a selfie as smoke from the Creek Fire hangs in the background at Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Yosemite National Park and neighboring Kings Canyon National Park will close Friday due to concerns over dangerous air quality, a result of the wildfires scorching California’s Sierra Nevada. Park officials said that both parks "will reopen to visitors when conditions improve, and it is safe for visitors and employees."

This week, several Yosemite visitors posted photos of orange-hued skies and falling ash. Sequoia National Park shut down Tuesday after the SQF Complex Fire made its way toward the park.

Over the weekend, strong winds and millions of dead trees across the southern Sierra Nevada caused the fire to spread rapidly. The Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera counties have burned 245,000 acres. The Creek Fire is currently the 16th largest wildfire in California's history and is at 18% containment, according to Cal Fire.

Residents of parts of Three Rivers, the Gateway to the Sequoias in Tulare County, have been issued mandatory evacuation orders and many rangers' homes have been affected, according to park officials. Sequoia, Sierra, Inyo and other national forests near the parks have been closed since Sept. 7, with closure orders recently extended to Sept. 21. Whether they re-open on that date will depend on the condition of the fires.

New evacuation warnings issued in Bobcat Fire

The Bobcat Fire continues to burn in the Angeles National Forest on Tuesday, Sep. 15.

In other fire news, residents in the unincorporated area of Juniper Hills in the Antelope Valley outside Los Angeles were given an evacuation order this morning as the Bobcat Fire grew by about 2,000 acres while remaining only 3% contained, according to Forest Service officials.

The area around the Mount Wilson Observatory and the southwestern edge of the fire remained active as firefighters worked to protect the historic facility and the nearby broadcast towers valued at more than $1 billion. Observatory personnel were evacuated this morning.

On Tuesday, U.S. Forest Service reported that the blaze had gotten within 500 feet of the 116-year-old observatory. As of Wednesday, the fire, which started Sept. 6 in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, had burned 44,393 acres.

As a show of appreciation for their efforts, officials from the Mount Wilson Observatory tweeted a photo of firefighters from nearby Monrovia with a caption reading: "Heroes don’t wear capes. They wear personal protection equipment (PPE)."

Firefighters from Monrovia, Calif., pose in front of the historic Mount Wilson Observatory after working to protect the 116-year-old structure from the Bobcat Fire.