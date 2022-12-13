California Hall of Fame inductees honored tonight in star-studded Sacramento ceremony

A legendary Grammy-winning vocalist and an Olympic gold medalist; pioneering athletes and astronauts; actors, scientists, chefs, artists and a family band from San Jose who rose to international stardom — all will be inducted in Sacramento tonight into the California Hall of Fame.

This year’s star-studded Hall of Fame inductees are:

• Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter

• Chef Roy Choi

• Physicist Steven Chu

• Ice skater Peggy Fleming

• Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild

• Choreographer Alonzo King

• Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan

• Soccer player Megan Rapinoe

• Singer Linda Ronstadt

• Artist Ed Ruscha

• Band Los Tigres del Norte

All are scheduled to attend the ceremony at the California Museum on Archives Plaza, 1020 O St. The 2022 induction marks the first in-person ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 California Hall of Fame Class was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in November.

“These phenomenal individuals are proof that the California dream is alive and well,” Newsom said in announcing the honorees. “Jennifer and I are excited to induct the 15th class of leaders, dreamers, and innovators into the California Hall of Fame and celebrate these Californians who broke down barriers and reimagined what was possible.”

The California Hall of Fame debuted in 2006 “to honor trailblazing Californians who embody the state’s spirit of innovation and have made history.” Honorees are selected each year by the Governor and First Partner for achievement in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science and sports.