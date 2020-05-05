California Governor Gavin Newsom To Headline Fundraiser With Joe Biden

Click here to read the full article.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, leading the state’s coronavirus response, will headline a virtual fundraiser on Friday for Joe Biden.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Newsom has not yet formally endorsed Biden, having originally backed Kamala Harris before she dropped out of the race.

More from Deadline

Also appearing at the fundraiser will be David Plouffe, the political strategist who was campaign manager of Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

The event, with tickets starting at $500 per person, reflects the new normal that campaigns are facing because of the coronavirus. Biden already has held a slew of fundraisers online, drawing hundreds of people.

According to the invite, those who write or raise $25,000 will be listed as cohost and those who line up $100,000 will be co-chairs.

The contributions will go to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee. From an individual, the first $2,800 will go to the primary, the second $2,800 to the general election and amounts after that will go to the DNC.

Plouffe and David Axelrod, senior strategist for Obama’s campaigns, wrote a New York Times op ed in which they made a series of recommendations to Biden.

“Adjusting to the new political realities is imperative for Mr. Biden, who ran his first campaign for office a half-century ago,” they wrote. “In order to break through and be heard, he will have to up the tempo of his campaign, fully utilize his army of powerful surrogates and embrace a new suite of virtual, data-driven tools and creative tactics.”

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.