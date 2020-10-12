California GOP admits to owning unofficial ballot drop boxes; officials say they're illegal

California’s Republican Party on Monday acknowledged owning unofficial ballot drop boxes that state election officials said are illegal.

California election officials received reports over the weekend about the boxes in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

On Sunday, the secretary of state issued a memo telling county registrars the boxes were illegal and that ballots must be mailed or brought to official voting locations.

“In short, providing unauthorized, non-official vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes is prohibited by state law,” the memo said.

State GOP spokesman Hector Barajas said that the party owns the boxes. He declined comment on how many exist and where they are located. Barajas said the state’s law governing so-called ballot harvesting allows an organization to collect and return groups of ballots.

“Democrats only seem to object to ballot harvesting when someone else does it,” Barajas said.

Democrats have blasted the use of the unofficial boxes and say they fear Republicans could use them to gather and dispose of ballots.

The practice of ballot harvesting involves people helping to turn in ballots for other voters. It is allowed in California under certain rules, and Democrats have offered to deliver ballots for individuals who request it, said Shery Yang Wonnacott, a spokesperson for the state’s Democratic Party. The party is concerned about the GOP using boxes that seem to pose as official collection sites, she said.

FIND AN OFFICIAL DROP BOX: Visit https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/ for more information.

The controversy surfaced after a regional field director for the state’s GOP in Orange County posed in a social media photo with one of the unofficial boxes and wearing a face covering supporting the congressional campaign of Michelle Steel, a county supervisor who is challenging Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda for his seat.

There were also reports about similar boxes at a church in the Los Angeles County community of Castaic and at various locations in Fresno County.

On Monday, a sign at Selma's Central Valley Guns in Fresno County claims to be an "Authorized Secure Ballot Drop." The Secretary of State's office issued a memo to county registrars this weekend clarifying that unofficial drop boxes are illegal and ballots must be returned by mail or to official polling places, vote centers, or ballot drop-off locations. Central Valley Guns was not listed as an official designated ballot drop-off by Fresno County Registrar of Voters Office.

In Orange County, District Attorney Todd Spitzer is investigating at least two unofficial boxes in two different cities, said Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.

Neal Kelley, the county’s registrar of voters, said official drop boxes are clearly recognizable and carry official county elections logo. He said it wasn’t clear how many voters had used unofficial boxes but after receiving reports about them, he notified the state and district attorney’s office.

"Sounds like maybe half a dozen, but I don't know for sure,'' Kelley told City News Service about the number of boxes recovered. "We had a report of one in Seal Beach

that was a cardboard box.''

Kelley added, "The good news is we got the word out and there was a rapid response to it all.''

Fresno County elections officials advised voters to only use official county drop boxes that are designed to meet state standards for security.

One of the 66 official, secure ballot drop boxes in Fresno County. Voters who want to return their ballot at a drop box should only use official county drop boxes, officials say.

"Fresno County has more than doubled the number of drop boxes required by the state. We have a total of 66 (32 are required) official drop boxes spread throughout the county," Brandi Orth, Fresno County Clerk/ Registrar of Voters said via email. "We strongly recommend that voters utilize an official ballot drop box to return their ballot. Ballots are picked up daily by identifiable elections staff in official vehicles.”

