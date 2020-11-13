In California: Golden State surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases

California reached the grim milestone of more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases while many counties head back into Gov. Gavin Newsom's more restrictive tiers. California isn't alone, though. As colder weather sends more people inside, we may be facing a potential nationwide surge in the coming weeks.

COVID-19: California hits 1 million mark

California joined Texas today as its total case count exceeded 1 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The state reported 1,000,631 coronavirus cases and more than 18,000 deaths.

Texas, the second most populous state after California, hit the milestone yesterday.

Nationwide, there have been more than 10.45 million cases and 242,000 deaths, with new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day over the past week.

With the holiday season fast approaching alongside colder temperatures and growing mask-fatigue, health officials are fearful cases will continue to increase. And, as Gov. Gavin Newsom said, maybe "Uncle Joe with a heart condition shouldn’t be coming over to see the kids for the holidays."

San Diego, Sacramento and Contra Costa counties all moved backward this week in the state's four-tiered system for reopening, which is based on case and infection rates.

Thirty-eight of California’s 58 counties were in the most restrictive tier when the state launched the new system at the end of August. That number fell to 10 as case rates declined statewide into October but now is at 12, including four of the five largest counties — Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino.

San Francisco, which has had fewer COVID-19 cases than other large cities in the state, voluntarily moved itself down to a level that requires curtailing indoor dining at restaurants.

"The problem is the timing of this," said Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association and herself an operator of two eateries. "The weather is changing up here, and it's cold. Nobody wants to sit outside."

Though it isn't as cold in California as it is in much of the country, businesses are trying to adapt. For restaurants, that may mean bringing heaters to outdoor patio spaces, reports The Mercury News.

"They are quite a hot commodity," said Gina Seghi, general manager of Belcamp in Oakland. "We were lucky to get in under the wire."

Did Trump forget about TikTok?

The ban on TikTok that was supposed to begin today didn't.

The Department of Commerce put a stay on enforcing an executive order that would have forced the short-form video app to suspend all U.S. operations as of midnight tonight, reports Ars Technica.

Commerce said the orders against TikTok are on hold "pending further legal developments" in multiple lawsuits, according to The Wall Street Journal.

