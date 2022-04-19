California gives rivers more room to flow to stem flood risk

  • The Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers meet on the edge of the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The 2,100-acre preserve is California's largest floodplain restoration project, designed to give the rivers room to breath and restore traditional riparian habitats. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    1/6

    California-Floodplains

    The Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers meet on the edge of the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The 2,100-acre preserve is California's largest floodplain restoration project, designed to give the rivers room to breath and restore traditional riparian habitats. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Beehives fertilize an almond tree orchard on the Rios Ranch Preserve, a floodplain and habitat restoration project, in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. About 40 acres of almond trees sit on a part of the property that does not flood and are providing some money for the project, run by the nonprofit River Partners. When the trees reach maturity they will be ripped up and the land will be turned into a park for the public to access. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    2/6

    California-Floodplains

    Beehives fertilize an almond tree orchard on the Rios Ranch Preserve, a floodplain and habitat restoration project, in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. About 40 acres of almond trees sit on a part of the property that does not flood and are providing some money for the project, run by the nonprofit River Partners. When the trees reach maturity they will be ripped up and the land will be turned into a park for the public to access. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A "No Trespassing" sign stands on the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve, California's largest single floodplain restoration project in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The sign is protecting land where native trees and shrubs have been planted to draw wildlife back to the land along the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    3/6

    California-Floodplains

    A "No Trespassing" sign stands on the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve, California's largest single floodplain restoration project in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The sign is protecting land where native trees and shrubs have been planted to draw wildlife back to the land along the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Julie Rentner, president of the nonprofit River Partners, stands by a small grove of trees during a tour of the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. River Partners is restoring 2,100 acres of former farmland into a wildlife habitat and restore floodplain. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    4/6

    California-Floodplains

    Julie Rentner, president of the nonprofit River Partners, stands by a small grove of trees during a tour of the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. River Partners is restoring 2,100 acres of former farmland into a wildlife habitat and restore floodplain. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A milk carton protects a new planting from herbicide spraying at the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The preserve is a restored floodplain and habitat for plants and animals. This milk carton sits on a part of the property where Santa Barbara sedge, dogbane and deer grass have been planted for California tribes which practice basket weaving to harvest. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    5/6

    California-Floodplains

    A milk carton protects a new planting from herbicide spraying at the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The preserve is a restored floodplain and habitat for plants and animals. This milk carton sits on a part of the property where Santa Barbara sedge, dogbane and deer grass have been planted for California tribes which practice basket weaving to harvest. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Fremont cottonwood trees are planted in rows seen in the the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The nonprofit River Partners has planted multiple types of native trees and shrubs on the property that used to be a dairy farm, to restore it to a more traditional riverside habitat. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    6/6

    California-Floodplains

    Fremont cottonwood trees are planted in rows seen in the the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The nonprofit River Partners has planted multiple types of native trees and shrubs on the property that used to be a dairy farm, to restore it to a more traditional riverside habitat. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers meet on the edge of the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The 2,100-acre preserve is California's largest floodplain restoration project, designed to give the rivers room to breath and restore traditional riparian habitats. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Beehives fertilize an almond tree orchard on the Rios Ranch Preserve, a floodplain and habitat restoration project, in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. About 40 acres of almond trees sit on a part of the property that does not flood and are providing some money for the project, run by the nonprofit River Partners. When the trees reach maturity they will be ripped up and the land will be turned into a park for the public to access. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
A "No Trespassing" sign stands on the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve, California's largest single floodplain restoration project in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The sign is protecting land where native trees and shrubs have been planted to draw wildlife back to the land along the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Julie Rentner, president of the nonprofit River Partners, stands by a small grove of trees during a tour of the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. River Partners is restoring 2,100 acres of former farmland into a wildlife habitat and restore floodplain. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
A milk carton protects a new planting from herbicide spraying at the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The preserve is a restored floodplain and habitat for plants and animals. This milk carton sits on a part of the property where Santa Barbara sedge, dogbane and deer grass have been planted for California tribes which practice basket weaving to harvest. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Fremont cottonwood trees are planted in rows seen in the the Dos Rios Ranch Preserve in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The nonprofit River Partners has planted multiple types of native trees and shrubs on the property that used to be a dairy farm, to restore it to a more traditional riverside habitat. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·6 min read

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Between vast almond orchards and dairy pastures in the heart of California’s farm country sits a property being redesigned to look like it did 150 years ago, before levees restricted the flow of rivers that weave across the landscape.

The 2,100 acres (1,100 hectares) at the confluence of the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers in the state’s Central Valley are being reverted to a floodplain. That means when heavy rains cause the rivers to go over their banks, water will run onto the land, allowing traditional ecosystems to flourish and lowering flood risk downstream.

The Dos Rios Ranch Preserve is California’s largest single floodplain restoration project, part of the nation’s broadest effort to rethink how rivers flow as climate change alters the environment. The land it covers used to be a farm, but the owners sold it to the nonprofit River Partners to use for restoring wildlife habitat.

The state wants to fund and prioritize similar projects that lower risks to homes and property while providing other benefits, like boosting habitats, improving water quality and potentially recharging depleted groundwater supplies. By notching or removing levees, swelling rivers can flow onto land that no longer needs to be kept dry.

“It's giving new life ecologically but in a way that's consistent with, complementary to, the human systems that have developed over the 150 years since the Gold Rush,” said Julie Renter, president of Rivers Partners.

The Central Valley covers about 20,000 square miles (51,800 square kilometers) and is an agricultural powerhouse — more than 250 crops are grown there. The region constitutes about 1% of U.S. farmland but produces 25% of the nation’s food while accounting for one-fifth of all groundwater pumping in the U.S.

A flood in the 1860s demonstrates the potential for disaster; up to 6,000 square miles (15,500 square kilometers) of the valley were submerged. As the state's population rapidly expanded and farming boomed through the 20th century, the government engineered vast systems to move water around to supply people and farms, and erected levees to protect cities and crops.

Some of those levees cut off rivers from their natural floodplains. As climate change causes temperatures to warm, mountain snow that typically trickles into the state's watershed may fill rivers much faster, increasing the flows beyond what levees can take.

Floodplain restoration can help. For projects like Dos Rios, land that farmers no longer want to manage is being turned into space where rivers can breathe. Farther north, barriers on the Feather River have been altered to allow more water to flow into an existing wildlife area. In West Sacramento, 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) of levee along the Sacramento River is being set back.

California officials began centralizing valley flood planning a decade ago. Though some of the worst and most notable floods in recent decades have occurred in places like Houston and New Orleans, parts of California are at serious risk that's only expected to increase due to climate change. In 1997, major storms caused levees to break throughout the valley, including on the Tuolumne River, causing nearly $2 billion in damage and destroying more than 20,000 homes. Nine people died.

An update to the Central Valley Flood Protection Plan is set for release this week. It will detail ways to lower flood risk and protect the roughly 1.3 million people who live on floodplains, along with key infrastructure, agricultural lands and ecosystems.

In the last update five years ago, the state put a premium on flood plain restoration projects. Dos Rios is one of 17 identified by the state. Four have been completed since 2013, three are under construction, and 10 are proposed. They've cost $300 million so far, with money coming from bond funds and local and federal dollars.

“Dos Rios is an amazing example, but we need like 30 more of those,” said Jane Dolan, chair of the Central Valley Flood Protection Board.

Floodplain restoration isn’t unique to California. Washington state launched a program in 2013 called Floodplains by Design, and projects are popping up along the Mississippi River. But experts say California stands out for its emphasis on projects that provide ecological support.

“There’s tremendous potential for this kind of work, and I’m quite impressed by how deliberate and thoughtful California is being in this space,” said Todd Bridges, head of the Army Corps’ Engineering with Nature program, which takes a similar approach.

The Biden administration set aside at least $1.75 billion in the infrastructure bill for multipurpose projects aimed at reducing flood risk.

Just as climate change is making California’s dry periods drier, it’s expected to make the wet periods wetter. The state experienced an atmospheric river in October and major rain and snowfall in December, followed by its driest January through March on record.

“One of the things that drives me crazy about California water is that decision makers want to talk about floods in flood years and droughts in drought years,” said Barry Nelson, a water consultant who worked on the Dos Rios project. “The weather whiplash we’re seeing this year is really teaching us we need to break out of that pattern.”

Since the 1850s, 95% of the historical wetlands and river habitats in the Central Valley have been eliminated, according to state flood planners. It would be impossible to restore all of that in a state of 40 million people, where major cities like the capital of Sacramento and Stockton have been built in floodplains.

But the valley's vast open spaces offer opportunities, such as on farmland that's no longer in use. The property Dos Rios sits on was most recently a dairy, and the owners approach River Partners about selling the land for conservation in the mid-2000s.

River Partners has notched berms to allow river water to flow onto 1,000 acres (400 hectares). The nonprofit is going through government hurdles to breach a federal levee keeping the Tuolumne River at bay. Eventually Dos Rios could hold up to 10,000 acre-feet of flood water, keeping it from flowing toward cities like Stockton. An acre-foot is about 325,850 gallons (about 1.23 million liters).

Fourteen kinds of woody trees and shrubs are planted in a way that’s designed to attract native species. River Partners said the habitat available at Dos Rios has allowed the Aleutian Cackling Goose to be delisted as an endangered species. The riparian brush rabbit, chinook salmon, steelhead trout, the yellow warbler, and the sandhill crane are among the species that call Dos Rios home.

Advocates for such projects would like to see them built faster in California and beyond. Renter, of River Partners, said while there's broad agreement on the value of restoring floodplains, concerns about the impact of land conversion on local tax bases and debates about how broadly to expand public access can slow things down.

But in the messy world of California water, floodplain restoration stands out, said Nelson, the water consultant.

“In this sort of ocean of disagreements about water policy, about all these other issues, flood management is this place where enormous change has happened in the last decade in a way that is incredibly broadly supported," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • OG Anunoby breaks down fourth-quarter surge vs. Sixers

    OG Anunoby discussed finding his game in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s Game 2 loss to the 76ers, How officiating is forcing the Raptors to guard Joel Embiid differently than in the regular season, and what he’s looking forward to about returning to Toronto for Game 3. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.