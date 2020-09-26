In California: Getting real about recycling plastics, and the weather looks bad for fires

Welcome to the weekend! I'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, bringing you the latest goings-on here in the Golden State.

California passes landmark law on recycling plastics

Gov. Gavin Newsom is on an environmental roll. Earlier this week, he issued an executive order that will ban new gas-powered vehicles from being sold in California, beginning in 2035, and now he has signed a “first-in-the-nation law requiring plastic beverage containers to contain an increasing amount of recycled material,” according to The Mercury News.

The goal is to reduce the huge amounts of plastic littering our oceans, roadways and other parts of the state.

The measure requires that companies producing beverages sold in plastic bottles must use 15% recycled plastic by 2022, 25% recycled plastic by 2025 and 50% recycled plastic by 2030.

“This is the most ambitious, aggressive recycled plastics content law in the world,” said Mark Murray, executive director of Californians Against Waste, a Sacramento-based environmental group.

The bill, AB 793, follows a progression of mandatory recycling that has been implemented in the state for other materials. California currently requires glass bottles sold in the state to contain 35% recycled material; newsprint must be 50% recycled.

According to the Mercury News article, 12 billion plastic bottles are sold in California every year. And while approximately 70% of these are recycled, there are still more than 3 billion bottles that are not recycled at all, according to state statistics. Many of these end up in landfills or as litter in the outdoors.

California’s warm, dry fall threatens to bring more fire trouble

If you’ve been hoping for relief from wildfires, you will likely be disappointed. There have already been 8,000 wildfires in California this year. Starting this weekend, much of California will be at a greater-than-usual risk for more fire, meteorologists say.

Fire weather watches are in effect for this weekend throughout most of NorCal, and watches are expected to be issued for parts of SoCal next week when temperatures return to the triple digits.

The heat is expected to reach 100 degrees in places along the Sacramento Valley floor and inland Southern California and up to 110 degrees in desert regions. That dry weather could feed wildfires that are already burning, including the August Complex in Mendocino County, the SQF Complex in the Sierra Nevada Mountains near Visalia and the Creek Fire near Fresno.

“The outlook predicts warmer-than-average temperatures through November and little precipitation," said meteorologist Alex Tardy at the National Weather Service in San Diego. "[Conditions] remain critically dry and sensitive to any wildfire starting at [this] time.”

Fire weather risk is currently extreme, he said, and will likely stay that way as we move into fall.

