California gas prices rise as summer travel nears. Here’s where it’s most expensive

California gas prices can’t seem to catch a break, despite the national average prices teetering down.

According to the American Automobile Association, the national average price for regular fuel is about $3.57 — a few cents down from $3.61 from one month ago.

California, however, is on a slow rise.

The current average for regular fuel is around $4.87, which is up from the $4.81 average last week. It nearly matches averages from early May.

Almost this time last year, gas prices in California soared to a record high, reaching $6.43 for regular unleaded gas on June 14. For weeks, residents were shelling out more than $6 for a gallon.

What are prices looking like in California?

Prices are going up, after experiencing a small dip in June.

California vs. the rest of the country

California might have a high price tag on gas, but it’s not alone.

Washington, Arizona and Hawaii are also charging a lot for a gallon of regular fuel.

Gas prices in your county

Mono County has one of the highest prices for regular fuel with $5.85 per gallon, followed by Humboldt at $5.42.

See the rest of California counties:

