California gas prices up more than 10 cents in one week. Here’s how long spike may last

You might feel a pinch in your wallet the next time you fill up your car.

Gas prices are on the rise in California this week — and across the country — according to the American Automobile Association.

The current average price for regular fuel in California is $4.55 a gallon, up more than 10 cents from the previous week’s $4.44. Last month, the average price was $4.39, a roughly 16 cent hike.

The San Luis Obispo area, Napa and San Francisco are seeing the highest prices in the state with at least about $4.80 for regular gas.

Nationally, the current average for regular fuel is $3.50 a gallon, 8 cents up from last week.

“Although winter storms at the end of 2022 have contributed to tighter supply,” AAA stated in a news release on Thursday, “the mild winter this month may have led to more drivers getting behind the wheel, pushing pump prices higher.”

Prices will likely stay this way for a while.

“... (A) return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson in a Monday news release, “but with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won’t catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two.”

