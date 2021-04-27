In California: Foes of Gov. Gavin Newsom have enough signatures to force recall vote

Winston Gieseke, USA TODAY
·6 min read

In California: Foes of Gov. Gavin Newsom have enough signatures to force recall vote

California Gov. Gavin Newsom to face recall vote

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Coachella, Calif., on Feb. 17, 2021.
California's secretary of state said Monday that organizers of a petition drive to force a recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom have gathered more than 1.6 million valid signatures — about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat.

The deadline for county elections officials to verify the validity of any remaining signatures is Thursday. After that, voters have 30 business days during which they may request a removal of their names from recall petitions.

In a recall election, voters would face two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half say yes to the first.

Newsom opponents, frustrated with the Democratic governor's liberal policies and approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, in March submitted more than 2 million petition signatures to qualify the recall election against him.

An election could be held in October or November, depending on how long various steps in the process take.

More information on the signature process, including how to request a removal of yours, can be found here.

Census: California losing a seat in U.S. House

U.S. Capitol building
For the first time in its 170-year history, California is losing a U.S. House seat, dropping its delegation from 53 to 52 members, according to Census Bureau population data released Monday.

California's population grew by about 2.3 million people since the 2010 Census but has been nearly flat since 2017. While the Golden State remains the most populous by far with nearly 39.58 million people and will continue to have more House seats than any other state, it is growing more slowly than states like Texas and Florida, which have added population and as a result will gain seats.

The number of seats in Congress is fixed at 435, and the Census Bureau uses a population-based formula to decide how many seats each state gets. That means if one state loses, another one gains.

The loss of a House seat also means a possible dip in federal funding for Medi-Cal, the health insurance program for low-income people, as well as less money for highways, schools and a wide array of social services that are based on population.

EPA takes aim at Trump-era attack on California vehicle emissions standards

A vehicle charges at a charging station in the parking garage of the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, Ca., December 15, 2020.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced that it will seek to undo a Trump-era attack on California's ability to set its own vehicle emissions standards. This announcement comes only days after the federal Department of Transportation took a similar stance.

If both actions move forward as expected, California will once again have a Clean Air Act waiver that allows it to set its own emissions standards that are more strict than those set federally. Before the Trump administration ripped up the waiver, 13 other states and Washington, D.C., had signed onto California's benchmarks, helping shift the entire auto industry toward building cleaner cars.

“I am a firm believer in California’s long-standing statutory authority to lead," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. "The 2019 decision to revoke the state’s waiver to enforce its greenhouse gas pollution standards for cars and trucks was legally dubious and an attack on the public’s health and well-being."

The EPA will be holding a public hearing on the rule, and people who want to attend or testify can get in touch with the agency via email at safe1hearing@epa.gov.

In other environmental news, California water officials say Nestlé doesn't have valid rights to the water it's been bottling. And on Friday, they issued a draft order instructing the food and beverage giant to "cease and desist" taking much of the millions of gallons of water it pipes out of the San Bernardino National Forest to sell as Arrowhead brand bottled water.

Nestlé’s use of water from the forest generated opposition and protests from area residents — as well as a lawsuit by environmental groups — after a 2015 investigation by The Desert Sun revealed that the U.S. Forest Service was allowing the company to pipe water using a permit with a 1988 expiration date and with no review of the environmental impacts during the state's last severe drought. Read the full story here.

Man walks 482 miles in a bear suit, raises money for charity

Jesse Larios dressed as a teddy bear and walked from L.A. to San Francisco.
It took less than two weeks for Jesse Larios to walk from the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles to Vista Point in San Francisco. The 33-year-old Larios, a data worker at a health care company, walked approximately 40 miles a day with only his phone, a charger, socks, some toiletries and a flashlight.

And he was dressed in a teddy bear costume.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Larios reached his destination in Northern California on Saturday. Along the journey, he regularly updated his fans on Instagram. And when he needed sleep, he took power naps along the side of the road. When he needed nourishment, he ate snacks from gas stations.

He also managed to raise money — nearly $17,000 via GoFundMe and another $2,000 through Venmo or cash donations — all of which he plans to donate to charity.

Larios says he is planning a new adventure with the bear suit and will be providing details soon.

Make-A-Wish, UPS, Macy's help dream come true for Stockton boy with leukemia

Six-year-old Mateo helps UPS driver Dave Cundari load packages into a UPS truck during a ceremony at the Macy&#39;s at Sherwood Mall in Stockton on April 21, 2021. Make-A-Wish Northeastern and Central California and Northern Nevada and Macy&#39;s teamed up with UPS to give Mateo, who&#39;s battling leukemia, an experience of being a delivery person. Mateo&#39;s wish is to be a mailman.
And in feel-good news, a six-year-old Stockton boy named Mateo had his dreams come true when UPS, Macy's and the Make-A-Wish Foundation joined forces to make him a deliveryman for a day.

“He’s always been happy seeing UPS drivers, FedEx, the mailman,” said Mateo’s father, Hugo Toscano. "He loves seeing them pass by."

On Wednesday, a UPS delivery driver arrived in uniform with his truck and presented Mateo with his own uniform and a video showing UPS body-shop employees working on a personalized UPS truck just for him, which he will receive on May 6.

Mateo put on his UPS uniform and picked out gifts that he will later deliver to his mother, father and grandmother. He also helped wrap the gifts and load them into a waiting UPS truck for storage.

At the end of the celebration, Mateo said that his wish came true and that he was “really excited.”

    Not that they needed a reminder that they're a long way from home, but Toronto FC players had an alligator crash their practice in Florida on Monday. "All I can tell you is this — there was an alligator, a massive alligator," Toronto coach Chris Armas said. "And my players are running towards the alligator as I went the other way. Listen we talk about fearless and aggressive round here, but I thought we would not think about that at that moment. "It's maybe par for the course here in Florida, when you're by the water, but I think it was cool for the guys to see really up-close and personal. It was kind of a cool way to start training." On Monday, the club posted a photo of striker Jozy Altidore observing the alligator from a safe distance as it wandered past someone in a nearby golf cart. TFC, which is based out of Orlando due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, will welcome a different kind of foe Tuesday when Mexico's Cruz Azul comes to visit in the first leg of their Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal. The game is to be held behind closed doors at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, home to the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second leg is scheduled for May 4 at Mexico City's historic Azteca Stadium. Cruz Azul (13-2-1) tops the Liga MX standings and is coming off a 3-2 win Saturday over Atletico San Luis. After losing the first two games of the season by 1-0 scores, it has gone unbeaten in 16 games (14-0-2) in all competitions. "They've been hard to beat," said Armas. "They've been on quite a run. They're a powerful team. They're a team that plays very direct, which makes it very difficult. "We do know it will be about field position — and understanding where they want to play the game and how they get there. So easier said than done but we think we have a good understanding of what we'll be up against. It's really about us and executing now." Toronto, in contrast, has garnered just one point from its first two games of the MLS regular season, losing 4-2 to CF Montreal and tying Vancouver 2-2. Toronto dispatched Mexico's Club Leon 3-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 of CONCACAF's flagship club competition, tying 1-1 in Leon and then winning 2-1 in Florida despite an injury-riddled roster. Cruz Azul downed Arcahaie FC 8-0 on aggregate in its round-of-16 tie, bouncing back from a scoreless first leg to thump the Haitian side in the rematch at Azteca. Seven different Cruz Azul players scored against Arcahaie, which had beaten CPL champion Forge FC in the CONCACAF League feeder competition. Toronto will face the Mexican side without Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, who remains sidelined with a right thigh issue. "Not quite there," Armas said of the designated player, who was due to undergo some imaging Monday. The good news is French centre back Chris Mavinga is back training after a calf issue that has kept him out of action to date. Armas said the club would be prudent in not rushing him back, however. Toronto's Michael Bradley, Mark Delgado and Ralph Priso go into the match on yellow cards, meaning they will miss the second leg if they get another. Also Monday, Toronto confirmed the signing of Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo as its third designated player. Founded in 1927, Cruz Azul has won the CONCACAF Champions League six times — most recently in 2014 — and finished runner-up twice. It has a loyal following with 1.8 million followers on Twitter and 753,000 on Instagram (compared to 411,500 and 230,000 for TFC). CRUZ AZUL at TORONTO FC At Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Kickoff is 10 p.m. ET. CRUZ AZUL HISTORY: The Mexican side is 6-4-1 against MLS opposition in Champions League play. But its first ever defeat against MLS opposition was a 2-1 loss in Toronto in the 2010-11 group stage. The teams subsequently tied 0-0 in Mexico City. In 2020, it lost 2-1 to Los Angeles FC in a single-game quarterfinal. TFC HISTORY: Toronto is 5-7-5 against Mexican opposition in the Champions League. In 2018, Toronto ousted both Tigres UANL and Club America before falling to Chivas Guadalajara in the final on a penalty shootout. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aril 26, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press Note to readers: