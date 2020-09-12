In California: As fires rage, governor says, ‘This is a climate damn emergency.’

Daniel Trevizo, a captain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, keeps this young cat in his pocket for safekeeping Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, after he rescued it during the Bear Fire near Lake Oroville.

As wildfires continue to rage in the Golden State, the death toll has reached 20 and the governor promises to redouble efforts to decarbonize the state. Plus: Inmate firefighters get some help.

I'm Cheri Carlson, a reporter at the Ventura County Star, with the news to know headed into the weekend.

But first, here’s a story about a tiny kitten that survived the Bear Fire. The mewing "fire cat" found some safety inside a firefighter’s jacket pocket, escaping the still-smoldering ash.

View photos A plume rises from the Bear Fire as it burns along Lake Oroville on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Butte County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) More

'A climate damn emergency'

The hottest August in state history. Record-breaking temperatures. Drought. Millions of dead trees and 14,000 dry lightning strikes in three days.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday: “The debate is over around climate change. Just come to the state of California, observe it with your own eyes."

The Associated Press said he pledged to redouble efforts to “decarbonize" the economy as he toured Butte County where the North Complex Fire ripped through the town of Berry Creek this week.

View photos A pair of lost goats stand on the side of a road on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2020 as a smoky, orange hue caused by the Bear Fire covers Berry Creek, California. More

Newsom also warned the nation that the record wildfire season may be a glimpse into its future, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Political leaders need to start taking the climate crisis seriously, he said.

“I’m a little bit exhausted that we have to continue to debate this issue," Newsom said. "This is a climate damn emergency. This is real and it’s happening."

It is only a matter a time before climate change also takes a major toll on the tourism industry, including in the Palm Springs area and elsewhere. As the number of hot days piles up, "snowbird season" could be cut by more than a third, The Desert Sun reports.

Death toll climbs; firefighting inmates get some help

View photos Firefighters from Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 cut a tree that was blocking a road in an area in Butte County, California where the Bear Fire struck. More

Crews reported some progress on California's fires Friday. The death toll, however, climbed to 20. Half of those victims died in the North Complex Fire burning near Oroville, according to the Los Angeles Times.