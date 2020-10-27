In California: Fires prompt evacuations in OC; PG&E cuts off power to 1M people

It's a windy Monday here in Palm Springs and around the state. I'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun, and here's what's happening in California today.

In California brings you top Golden State stories and commentary from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond. Get it free, straight to your inbox.

Wind-whipped wildfires prompt evacuations in Orange County

View photos A man leaves his home during a mandatory fire evacuation as smoke from the Silverado Fire fills the air in Irvine, Calif. More

Two fast-growing wildfires prompted the evacuation of 92,000 homes in Orange County. About 20,000 of those homes are in Irvine. More than 500 firefighters worked to battle the flames that ravaged more than 7,000 acres after breaking out in the Silverado Canyon area.

When firefighters arrived on the scene of the Silverado Fire about 6:45 a.m., it was limited to 10 acres. But winds blowing at a steady 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph had caused the fire to jump Highway 241 — which had served as a natural fire break — and was threatening neighborhoods in the area.

Two members of a fire crew were badly burned fighting the fire, said officials from the Orange County Fire Authority. The two, ages 26 and 32, suffered second- and third-degree burns on at least half of their bodies.

Worse yet, another fire broke out in the afternoon in Chino Hills, above Yorba Linda neighborhoods, prompting evacuations of 70,000 homes and setting off a scramble at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library to take precautions. Click here to view current air quality conditions by region.

But it wasn't only in Southern California. Hundreds of miles away in the northern part of the state, "extreme" fire weather kept the region in its grip. Four new wildfires burned more than 300 acres Sunday afternoon in Shasta County, but on Monday, firefighters appeared to be gaining the upper hand.

Elsewhere on the fire front ...

PG&E shuts off power to 1 million people

Pacific Gas and Electric Company left thousands of homes without power Monday as a precaution after officials issued warnings for what could be the strongest winds in California this year. PG&E said in a statement that as many as 361,000 customers across 36 counties and 17 tribal communities were affected in Northern and central California.

PG&E officials said the planned outages are a safety measure, as power lines downed by heavy winds often spark and start fires, especially in dry areas. They also acknowledged the burden this presented on residents, especially those working or learning from home.

Winds reached 50 mph early Monday at lower elevations across the San Francisco Bay Area, where tens of thousands had their electricity turned off. And north of the city, a Mount St. Helena weather station recorded a hurricane-force gust of 89 mph late Sunday and sustained winds of 76 mph.

Officials extended a red flag extreme fire danger warning through 5 p.m. Tuesday for the region's eastern and northern mountainous areas as a second round of strong gusts is predicted to sweep through the same areas Monday night, according to forecasters.

Restaurants sue California over liquor licenses, fees paid despite shutdowns

View photos FILE - In this July 18, 2020 file photo, patrons eat at a table set up on a sidewalk in Burbank, Calif. California's financially battered restaurants filed government claims Monday to recover more than $100 million in fees for liquor and health permits and tourism charges that they say were assessed even though their businesses were shuttered or only partially operating under long-running coronavirus orders. Few industries have been hit as hard during the pandemic as restaurants. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) More

Restaurants around the country have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic; here in California, the state's 60,000 eateries have been forcibly closed, then reopened and closed again, then reopened with restrictions, which vary among the state's 58 counties. As a result, thousands of restaurants have closed permanently while others have endured massive losses in income.

Story continues