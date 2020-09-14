California Firefighters Rescue Big Dog Caught in a Small Pipe 8 Feet Underground

Modesto Fire Department

Firefighters from the Modesto Fire Department were called to help with a tight squeeze on Saturday.

According to a post from the California fire department, "fire crews responded to a dog stuck in an irrigation pipe on Pioneer Avenue near Valley Home at 7:45 last night. The dog was approximately 60 feet inside of an 18-inch lateral pipe 8 feet underground."

RELATED: Rescuers Find Puppy in Ashes of Area Destroyed in Calif. Wildfires: A 'Welcomed Discovery'

Due to this unique situation, the Modesto Fire Department Technical Rescue Team was brought in for "confined space rescue."

View photos

One of the team's members wriggled 50 feet into the pipe from an irrigation vault to safely retrieve the dog, who is old and hard of hearing, reports The Modesto Bee. The rescue took about two hours and required the firefighter in the pipe to use an air supply line and have a backup air tank on his person. Other rescuers watched on and monitored the firefighter's air levels.

RELATED: St. Louis Shelter Dog Finally Finds Forever Home After 1,250 Days in Foster Care

View photos

Modesto Fire Department

After the successful rescue, the dog was returned to their family a little scared and tired, but uninjured. According to The Modesto Bee, the dog, who was seen walking along a ditch bank about two hours before the rescue, likely got stuck in the pipe after entering one of the openings through an irrigation ditch.