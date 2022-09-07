California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly cut power to customers in several California cities during unprecedented demand on energy supplies, operators of the state’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday while warning the continuing extreme heat could prompt much larger rolling outages.

Confusion occurred Tuesday afternoon between a dispatcher at the Northern California Power Agency and the California Independent System Operator as the grid was perilously close to running out of energy amid record-breaking temperatures.

"That is certainly concerning to me," said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of Cal-ISO. “There was a lot happening on the grid for everybody last night. And so we’ll double down on the communication to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

With record demand on power supplies across the West, California snapped its record energy use around 5 p.m. with 52,061 megawatts, far above the previous high of 50,270 megawatts set July 24, 2006.

As residents and businesses cranked air-conditioning to escape withering heat across the West and solar power supplies began to wane, Cal-ISO issued a stage 3 energy emergency alert to prepare utilities to initiate outages if demand didn't decrease. The state’s legal marijuana regulatory agency urged businesses to turn off lights and reduce power or use backup generators.

The Northern California Power Agency, which owns and operates power generating facilities for 16 members, including a dozen smaller cities, said a dispatcher misinterpreted Cal-ISO’s order to prepare to cut power and immediately undertook the process to cut power to about 35,000 customers.

The power agency says a dispatcher misinterpreted an order from grid operators to be prepared to institute rotating outages and immediately initiated shutdowns.

Customers in Alameda, Lodi, Santa Clara, Palo Alto, Healdsburg, and Ukiah lost power for up to an hour, NCPA said in a statement.

“Once the outages had been initiated, our dispatcher contacted (Cal-ISO) to inform them that the curtailment action had been undertaken, and was then notified there had been a misunderstanding of the initial order,” NCPA said.

With the state on the brink of outages, Gov. Gavin Newsom for the first time triggered a wireless emergency alert system at 5:45 p.m. that sent messages to 27 million cellphones urging them to turn off or reduce non-essential power.

Within moments, there was a reduction of more than 2,000 megawatts, bringing the state “back from the edge,” Mainzer said.

“It took a very loud signal," Mainzer said. “I think they now recognize that we’re not messing around. This is a real issue. And we need real response.”

Newsom, speaking in Beverly Hills, said he had debated pushing that button for the past four to five days. He ultimately decided to test it and concluded it was a game- changer, though he's reluctant to use it too often because he fears weakening its effectiveness.

With residents and businesses under the eighth consecutive day of a “flex alert” requesting power conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., a similar response was needed Wednesday.

Western states are struggling through one of the hottest and longest September heat waves on record. Temperatures began soaring last week, and the National Weather Service warned that dangerous heat could continue through Friday, despite some slight moderation.

Nearly 54 million people were under heat warnings and advisories across the West as temperature records were shattered in many areas.

California’s state capital of Sacramento hit an all-time high Tuesday of 116 degrees (46.7 C), breaking a 97-year-old record. Salt Lake City tied its all-time high temperature Wednesday at 107 degrees (41.6 degrees Celsius). Reno, Nevada, broke records for the hottest temperatures ever recorded in September, according to the National Weather Service.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in state history.

On the Northern Plains, the unusually late heat wave peaked Wednesday following a prolonged string of scorching days.

Along a main thoroughfare in downtown Billings, where the temperature set a daily record at 102 degrees (39 C), Gale Spotted Bear, native of the Blackfeet Reservation, sought shelter from the punishing heat in the shade of a vacant building.

“This year has been hotter than hell,” said Spotted Bear, adding that homeless people can be hit the hardest if they have nowhere to go. “It’s hard out here."

The latest wave of high temperatures has surpassed anything California has seen, including a heat snap in August 2020 that led to two days of rotating power outages, Newsom said.

“We threw out all the old playbooks in terms of our scheduling (for) worst-case scenarios,” Newsom said. “Even the worst of the worst-case scenario never extended for a week like this."

___

Associated Press reporter Michael R. Blood contributed from Beverly Hills and Matthew Brown contributed from Billings, Montana.

John Antczak And Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McGrory, Boston Globe's top editor, says he is stepping down

    BOSTON (AP) — Brian McGrory, under whose leadership The Boston Globe won three newsroom Pulitzer Prizes, said Wednesday that he is stepping down after 10 years at the helm to become chair of Boston University's journalism department. McGrory, who started at the Globe in 1989, was named top editor in 2012 when it was owned by The New York Times Co., which at one point threatened to shut down the paper. He replaced Martin Baron, who went to The Washington Post. When new owners John Henry — princip

  • Apple's iPhone 14: Why some people shouldn't bother to upgrade now

    Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are here, but not everyone needs to upgrade

  • It's raining yen

    Just as the yen's eye-popping plunge against the dollar grabs the world's financial market spotlight, investors will get a closer look on Thursday into the underlying state of the Japanese economy. Revised second quarter GDP data, and trade and current account figures for July, will give an insight into the yen's economic fundamentals, and offer clues to whether the level and pace of the currency's depreciation are justified. Economists expected Japan's Q2 GDP growth to be revised up to an annualised 2.9% rate from 2.2%, and quarterly growth to be revised up to 0.7% from 0.5%.

  • Google is reportedly cracking down on employee travel, telling managers to nix happy hours and other team meetups

    Google has told some senior managers to limit their teams' travel to "business critical" trips, according to a leaked internal email.

  • Bannon to Surrender on ‘Wall’ Charges in NY After Pardon

    (Bloomberg) -- Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will surrender Thursday in New York to face state criminal charges that he defrauded contributors to a fund to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From

  • How college athletes are getting paid from brand sponsorships as NIL marketing takes off

    Insider is tracking student-athlete marketing after the NCAA changed its name, image, and likeness rule. Here's a breakdown of our coverage.

  • Exclusive-Mexico state utility bought coal from uninspected mines, including fatal site -records

    Mexico's state-owned power utility has been buying coal from new mines that have not yet been visited by labor inspectors, according to a Reuters analysis of coal contracts and inspection records, including the mine where 10 people died last month after flooding trapped them below ground. Mexican law does not require prior labor inspections for mines that supply Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). Many such mines were heading towards extinction until President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced he would "rescue" both Mexico's coal industry and CFE.

  • Jasper National Park wildfire expected to leave town on generator power for weeks

    The Alberta mountain town of Jasper is expected to remain on generator power for weeks as an out-of-control wildfire continues to burn near the community. The wildfire on Chetamon Mountain in Jasper National Park is now estimated to cover an area of around 5,500 hectares, Parks Canada said Wednesday morning. The fire, located about 15 kilometres north of the town, is not a threat to Jasper or other nearby communities, officials say. The mountain town, about 360 kilometres west of Edmonton, lost

  • Cobbled-Together Dodge Challenger Fails At Off-Roading

    I probably wouldn't just left him stranded...

  • WestJet debuts new, gender neutral uniforms with name tag space for pronouns

    CALGARY — WestJet workers are getting a new look as the airline revamps its uniforms with an eye to gender inclusivity. The Calgary-based carrier says the new blue pantsuits, skirts and dresses with teal accents are meant to be gender neutral, so workers can select the uniform that is most authentic and comfortable to them. The uniforms also include redesigned name tags with space for staff to denote which pronouns they prefer people use when addressing them. The uniforms were designed by "Proje

  • California pushed to the limit by a relentless heat wave that broke the mold

    Record temperatures. Hot nights. Broiling beaches. Why this California heat wave was so extreme.

  • Arena funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain Eli Palfreyman draws hundreds

    Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at the North Dumfries Community Centre in Ayr, Ont., to pay respects to Eli Palfreyman, the junior hockey captain who died unexpectedly a week ago after collapsing at a pre-season tournament. The arena service for the 20-year-old, who played with the Ayr Centennials of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, began with a prayer, and was followed with discussions of grief and Palfreyman's love for the sport. Centennials vice-president, Brian Shantz, told CBC

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — In a season where the Ottawa Redblacks have struggled to build any momentum, a short week coming off a win turned out to be advantageous. The Redblacks (3-8) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing, in leading a focused Ottawa team. “A short week coming off a win is always nice because yo

  • Canada's Mitton caps terrific season with silver in Diamond League Final

    ZURICH — Canada's Sarah Mitton capped her breakout season with a silver medal in the women's shot put at the Diamond League Final on Wednesday. The 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.56 metres, fouling on her final throw that landed right on the 20-metre mark. American Chase Ealey won the gold, a Diamond League trophy, and US$13,000 in prize money with her throw of 20.19 metres. Canada's Django Lovett was third in the high jump at the picturesque street venue in the shadow of the Zurich O

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Canadiens sign Kirby Dach to four-year deal, place Carey Price on off-season LTIR

    BROSSARD, Que. — Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, US$13.45-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old centre, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. Dach's contract carries an average annual value of $3.625 million per season. In a corresponding move to get under the NHL's off-season salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goalte