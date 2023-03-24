California ends some water limits after storms ease drought

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

DUNNIGAN, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended some of the state's water restrictions on Friday because a winter of relentless rain and snow has replenished the state's reservoirs and eased fears of a shortage after three years of severe drought.

He also announced local agencies that supply water to 27 million people and many farmers would get much more from state supplies than originally planned. But Newsom did not declare an end to the drought, warning much of the state is still suffering from its lingering effects.

“Are we out of a drought? Mostly — but not completely,” Newsom said Friday from a farm northwest of Sacramento that has flooded its fields to help replenish groundwater.

Newsom said he would stop asking people to voluntarily cut their water use by 15%, a request he first made nearly two years ago while standing at the edge of a nearly dry Lopez Lake in the state's Central Coast region — a lake that today is so full from recent storms it is almost spilling over. Californians never met Newsom’s call for that level of conservation — as of January the cumulative savings were just 6.2%.

The governor also said he would ease rules requiring local water agencies to impose restrictions on customers. That order will impact people in different ways depending on where they live. For most people, it means they won't be limited to watering their lawns on only certain days of the week or at certain times of the day. Other restrictions remain in place, including a ban on watering decorative grass for businesses.

Newsom could ease restrictions in part because state officials said California's reservoirs are so full they will more than double the amount of drinking water cities will get this year compared to a previous allocation announced last month. Water districts that serve 27 million people will get at least 75% of the water they requested from state supplies. Last year, they only got 5% as California endured three of the driest years ever since modern recordkeeping began in 1896.

Three years of little rain or snow have depleted reservoirs to the point the state couldn't generate electricity from hydroelectric power plants. It dried up wells in rural areas and state officials had to truck in water supplies for some communities. And it reduced the flow of the state's major rivers and streams, killing off endangered species of fish and other species.

But since December, no less than 12 powerful storms have hit California, packing so much rain and snow that meteorologists call them “atmospheric rivers.” These storms have flooded homes, closed ski resorts and trapped people in mountain communities for days with no electricity, prompting emergency declarations from President Joe Biden.

Amid all that carnage, water has steadily poured into the state's reservoirs. Of California's 17 major reservoirs, 12 of them are either at or above their historical averages for this time of year.

And more water is coming. Statewide, the amount of snow piled up in the mountains is already 223% above the April 1 average — the date when the snowpack is typically at its peak. Most of that snow will melt in the coming months, flowing into reservoirs and posing more flooding threats downstream.

“This is a good news moment. Those storms have brought record amounts of water into our state in the form of rain and snow, and that means we are in much better condition with our water supply than we were in the fall,” said Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency.

Newsom did not declare an end to the drought on Friday, even though the U.S. Drought Monitor reported this week that much of the state — including the major population centers along the coast and farmland in the Central Valley — are not in drought.

Water shortage concerns remain for some areas of the state, including a sizeable chunk of Southern California that relies on water from the Colorado River — a basin that remains in drought. In the north part of the state, portions of the Klamath River basin on the California-Oregon line are still listed as in “severe drought.”

“I know that's disappointing for some because it would be nice to have a governor say the drought is over,” Newsom said.

California doesn't have enough room in its reservoirs to store all of the water from these storms. In fact, some reservoirs are having to release water to make room for new storms coming next week and snowmelt in the spring. That's why the Newsom administration has given farmers permission to take water out of the rivers and flood some of their fields, with the water seeping back under ground to refill groundwater basins.

Newsom made his drought announcement at one of those projects, a farm in the community of Dunnigan, off of Interstate 5 about 37 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento. State officials hope projects like these will replenish some of the groundwater that was pumped out during the drought.

Adam Beam, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Opinion: Why California will still have a water shortage no matter how much it rains this year

    Disappearing groundwater is what drives California's fresh water scarcity, and the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act is the state's only hope for the future.

  • Amid deluge, California farmers flood their fields in order to save them

    When Don Cameron first intentionally flooded his central California farm in 2011, pumping excess stormwater onto his fields, fellow growers told him he was crazy. With the drought-stricken state suddenly inundated by a series of rainstorms, California's outdated infrastructure has let much of the stormwater drain into the Pacific Ocean. Cameron estimated his operation is returning 8,000 to 9,000 acre-feet of water back to the ground monthly during this exceptionally wet year, from both rainwater and melted snowpack.

  • Paul Rusesabagina: Hotel Rwanda hero set to be freed

    Paul Rusesabagina, played in the 2004 movie by Don Cheadle, was credited with saving 1,200 people.

  • Ottawa residents, restaurants gear up as Biden arrives today

    Ottawans are getting ready for U.S. President Joe Biden as he's set to visit the city with First Lady Jill Biden today and Friday on his first official visit since taking office. The overnight visit, which is Biden's first since becoming president in 2021, will see him meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon. In preparation, flags line Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill as police vehicles make rounds of the area. Rachel Eugster, co-chair of the local ch

  • UPDATE 1-Russia wants demilitarised buffer zones in Ukraine, says Putin ally

    Russia wants to create demilitarised buffer zones inside Ukraine around areas it has annexed, an ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, saying it might be necessary to push deeper into Ukraine if such zones cannot be set up. More than a year into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Putin's core war aims remain unfulfilled despite Russian control of nearly a fifth of the country. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, who casts himself as Putin's most publicly hawkish official, said Russia needed demilitarised corridors around the areas it is claiming - and which Ukraine says it will never accept Russian control of.

  • Snowy, icy storm knocking on Ontario’s door to start the weekend

    Get ready for another round of travel issues across parts of Ontario this weekend as a robust storm crosses the border.

  • Elusive creature scurries along Oregon riverside during ‘rare’ sighting, photos show

    This animal hasn’t been seen past the Wallowa Mountains in 30 years, wildlife officials say

  • Dam in northern Arizona overflows, flooding the valley and prompting evacuations

    A dam in northern Arizona has burst its banks, flooding the valley and prompting evacuationsYavapai County Flood Control District

  • Stunned biologist looks into tortoise hole to see alligator ‘smiling back’ in Georgia

    “Why does this gator travel so far to use this hole?”

  • 5 killed, train derailed as 'bomb cyclone' hits California

    A "bomb cyclone" is wreaking havoc across an already soaked California, killing at least five people in the San Francisco Bay Area, including four hit by falling trees or limbs, officials said. A dramatic drop in atmospheric pressure triggered the so-called bomb cyclone that swept in from the Pacific Ocean and clobbered the San Francisco area. The storm packed heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 90 mph that knocked down trees, blocking major roadways and highways, officials said.

  • Spring kick off to bring 20 mm rain and 20 cm snow to Ontario and Quebec

    Spring may feel like it’s on hold for many in Ontario and parts of southern Quebec this weekend as another messy system brings more rain, snow, and ice to the provinces.

  • Red tide is concentrating on Florida's gulf coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • Roadways Flood in Central Arizona Following Storm

    The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple flood warnings across central Arizona on Wednesday, March 22, after storms passed through the region.Footage posted to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page shows floodwaters streaming across a road near Wittmann, Arizona.The sheriff’s office said the road was closed and advised the public to avoid the area and not to drive through flooded roads. Credit: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • 'Daily Show' Guest Host Al Franken Gives Susan Collins A Blunt Reminder Of Her Failure

    The former senator from Minnesota roasted his onetime colleague from Maine.

  • Clean electricity grid, new tax credits will be among highlights of federal budget

    OTTAWA — Canada's push for a zero-emission electricity grid will get a significant funding boost in the federal budget on March 28, including with new tax credits expected to encourage the development of renewable power sources like wind and solar. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has expressed an intention to limit new spending in this budget, amid the inflationary worries and affordability pressures on most Canadians. But she also has made clear Canada can't hold back too much on clean techn

  • Rare Rothschild's Giraffe Born at Belgium Zoo

    Belgium’s Pairi Daiza zoo and botanical garden welcomed its latest arrival, a rare Rothschild’s giraffe calf, to their herd on Wednesday, March 22, the institution said on Facebook.The calf was born at 4:09 am on Wednesday and measured about 1.5 meters (five feet) tall.Footage shared by the zoo shows the unnamed calf being looked after by its mother, Juul, shortly after the birth.“The little one, whose sex has not yet been determined, weighs about 70 kilograms [154 pounds] and is already eating well,” the zoo management said in a Facebook post.With the birth, Pairi Daiza’s giraffe section now houses four animals of the Rothschild subspecies, including the new arrival. Credit: Pairi Daiza/Belgium via Storyful

  • 11 northern Manitoba First Nations declare state of emergency to urge government intervention

    The Keewatin Tribal Council declared a regional state of emergency on Thursday afternoon to draw attention to the "dire" situations on the northern Manitoba communities and to urge immediate government action. The tribal council is made up of 11 communities, including Shamattawa First Nation and God's Lake First Nation, which have already declared states of emergency in the last six months. The regional state of emergency was prompted by system-wide deficiencies in public safety, health services

  • Illinois Zoo Welcomes New Silverback Gorilla

    Brookfield Zoo’s latest addition, a silverback gorilla named Jontu, is ready to meet the public following his move from Saint Louis Zoo in February.Jontu, a 26-year-old western lowland gorilla, has been acclimatizing to his new home since his arrival in early February, according to the zoo.Over the past few weeks, Jontu was given access to his habitat while the section was closed to guests, allowing him to meet the other members of the gorilla group: Binti, 35; Koola, 28; Kamba,18; Nora, 9; and Ali, 4.According to staff at Brookfield Zoo, the nearly 500-pound ape has been enlisted to maintain harmony within the group, as silverbacks are known to do.“Guests may notice Jontu, sitting away from the others a lot of the time, but he is very attentive and aware of where other members of the troop are and monitors them, always looking out for their best interest,” said Tim Sullivan, interim director of primate care.Western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, with an estimated 300,000 western lowland gorillas found throughout Western Equatorial Africa. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful

  • Cursing Putin, top Ukrainian officials said peace talks with him are 'impossible' and that 'such evil' can only be crushed by force

    Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that the success of Ukrainian forces "on the land, in the sky and at sea really brings peace closer."

  • The 17 longest-range electric cars you can buy in 2023, from the Lucid Air to the BMW i4

    The longest range electric cars with at least 300 miles of range include the Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6, and Tesla Model Y, according to the EPA.