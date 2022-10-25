California elementary teacher arrested after hiding missing teen for two years, police say

A California elementary school teacher has been arrested after police said she hid a missing teenage boy at her home for almost two years.

According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, officers arrested 61-year-old Holga Olivares in connection to the disappearance of Michael Ramirez who disappeared when he was 15.

The teen's family reported him missing June 9, 2020 from his Rancho Cordova home in Sacramento, police reported.

At the time of the boy's disappearance, police said, Olivares was a second-grade teacher at Alice Birney K-8 School in Sacramento.

"On March 11, 2022 – nearly two years after being reported missing – Ramirez inexplicably returned home," police wrote in the release.

Police could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY Tuesday morning to say what led them to determine Olivares was harboring the teen at her home.

Olivares is due in court next week to face charges including detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

A Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson told USA TODAY the teacher had been been placed on administrative leave "pending the outcome of a district investigation."

