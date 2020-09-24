In California, new effort launched to teach shameful history of anti-Chinese bigotry

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When he went to the annual Sacramento Archives Crawl in October, Diego Leibman didn’t expect to discover the dark heart of local history. But in the serene halls of the California State Archives — surrounded by the dusty smell of paper, soft conversation, short-handled hoes and other artifacts out of time — Leibman was introduced to his hometown’s anti-Chinese past.

He heard the story of 10 Chinese miners who in September, 1877, were arrested on accusations of killing a white woman at a granite mining settlement in Rocklin, Calif., a former mining town 40 minutes east of Sacramento.

Despite a lack of evidence, the men were detained, and a mob of angry Rocklin residents outside the jail threatened to lynch them before dawn. The next day, all 400 of Rocklin’s Chinese residents were notified they had until 6 p.m. to leave town, and by that afternoon every Chinese resident had filed out on foot.

By 6 p.m., white residents axed and flattened all the houses and buildings in the Chinese quarter, Rocklin historian Gary Day said. A fire was sparked and within minutes Chinatown was burned to the ground.

“I was shocked...” Leibman, who is 17, said. “No expression of white supremacy, violent or otherwise, will ever surprise me in U.S. history… The part that aggravated me is that it's not taught.”

The lesson sparked a wave of indignation in Leibman and a desire to unearth even more. He turned to Rocklin historians and Asian American history experts Franklin Odo, founder of the Smithsonian’s Asian Pacific American Center, and Ted Gong, executive director of the 1882 Foundation. Their research and expertise helped him understand where Rocklin fit into the larger picture of racism in America.

It was through this research that Leibman uncovered another history: His high school, Whitney High, was named for a white landowner. According to Day and other Asian American historians, Joel Parker Whitney, known as “The Richest Man in Placer County,” likely built his legacy by exploiting Chinese laborers for ditch-digging, road paving and wall building.

Muralist Maren Conrad unveils her mural to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad and honor Chinese immigrants outside the historic Elks Tower building in downtown Sacramento on May 13, 2019. More

Liebman became determined to push for his school district to mandate Chinese Californian history as part of the district’s curriculum and name a school building after a prominent Chinese American, such as Wong Kim Ark, who won the first birthright citizenship case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

“(Chinese expulsion) seems inextricably linked to Rocklin's history and worth mentioning,” Leibman said. “If not for bigotry, we'd have a Chinatown … If nobody learns about this history, that affects how they understand the present.”

History of bigotry runs deep

For Leibman, this proposal is the first step in getting his town’s residents to learn about where they come from. But Rocklin’s anti-Chinese story is far from unique in California’s Central Valley.

Rocklin’s expulsion of its Chinese residents in 1877 was one of nearly 200 violent anti-Chinese pogroms in California from the 1870s to the 1890s. It’s recent enough for contemporary Americans to be able to trace the effects of this expulsion today in demographic data and Chinese American migration patterns in California.

“We’re not generations removed from these histories,” said Jean Pfaelzer, a historian and author of “Driven Out,” a history of Chinese expulsions in California.

As migration to California was propelled by the Gold Rush in 1848, many Chinese residents settled in Northern California and the Central Valley, where their labor was often exploited.

Perhaps the most infamous example is construction of the Transcontinental Railroad between 1863 and 1869. About 20,000 Chinese workers made up 90% of the railroad’s workforce.

It was painful and brutal work, with Chinese workers being paid almost 50% less. They were forced to provide their own food and, in some cases, their own housing.

After railroad construction ended, Chinese people found work primarily in manual labor, including fruit cultivation, ditch-digging and manufacturing as well as in laundries and restaurants.