California to drop COVID vaccine-or-test requirement for concerts, sporting events

California will drop the requirement of proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test at arena concerts, sporting events and other large public gatherings next month.

The California Department of Public Health said in a Friday news release that the requirement for indoor masking at so-called indoor mega events — of 1,000 people or more — as well as requirements for vaccine verification or a negative COVID-19 test, will expire April 1.

The change comes as COVID-19 infections continue to fall across the state. On Saturday, California had 1,960 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds, the first time the number has dropped below 2,000 in exactly 8 months, according to CDPH. The last time hospitalizations were that low was before the surge in the delta variant about a year ago.

More than 8.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been detected since the pandemic’s start, but new daily infections are down significantly from the omicron variant surge at the start of the year. On Friday, the state reported a 7-day average of new cases at 2,904, or a caseload of 6.8 cases per 100,000 Californians — that’s down from nearly 125,000 daily cases in mid-January and a fraction of the 7-day average of new cases, which ballooned at the time to over 300 per 100,000 residents.

“This shift acknowledges that while case rates and hospitalizations are declining statewide from their peak during the omicron surge, indoor mega events continue to involve several factors that increase the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” CDPH officials said in the latest update.

State health officials continue to recommend wearing masks in public gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but say it is up to Californians to recognize situations that do require a mask.

The CDPH stated that attending large events where vaccination statuses are undetermined could increase the risks of transmission.

Officials said vaccinations and masks are “strongly recommended” for mega events, whether indoor or out.

Venues have been encouraged to continue to recommend a fully vaccinated status or a negative test for events within the state, and county health boards are allowed to enforce stricter rules if desired.