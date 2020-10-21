In California: Disneyland won't be reopening soon, ballot box set on fire in L.A. suburb

I'm Erin Rode, housing reporter for the Ventura County Star, with Tuesday's California headlines.

Don’t count on a Disneyland trip anytime soon

California issued guidelines for the reopening of theme parks Tuesday. While smaller parks could open soon, it will be a while before Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other top theme parks reopen.

Large theme parks can't reopen until the county they're located in reaches the yellow tier, the highest tier of the state's color-coded, four-tier reopening process. Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm are in Orange County, which is currently in the state's red tier, the second-most restrictive tier. And Universal Studios Hollywood is in Los Angeles County, which is in the most restrictive purple tier. When the parks do reopen, they'll be limited to 25% capacity.

Smaller attractions can reopen once their county moves into the "moderate" orange tier, but only with outdoor attractions and also at 25% capacity. Disneyland President Ken Potrock issued a statement criticizing the rules.

"These state guidelines will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future, forcing thousands more people out of work, leading to the inevitable closure of small family-owned businesses, and irreparably devastating the Anaheim/Southern California community,”​ Potrock said​​​​​​.

Last month, Disney laid off 28,000 employees in California and Florida, and the city of Anaheim, where Disneyland is located, expects a fiscal-year deficit of at least $75 million.

Counties push back against state’s tiered reopening

In July, Jose Macias, a licensed vocational nurse at Centro Medico Cathedral City prepares to begin his workday administering COVID-19 tests.

In Riverside County, some businesses must close again as the county moves back from the red tier into the purple tier, the most restrictive level in the state's color-coded, four-tier reopening framework. The area east of Los Angeles is in its third week of "widespread" coronavirus transmission.

Under the purple tier, movie theaters, places of worship, gyms, museums and restaurants must shut down indoor operations. Local school districts working to return to in-person classes will also need to pause those plans for now, although schools that opened while the county was in the red tier can stay open. The county must remain in the purple tier for at least three weeks before advancing to the red tier.

Riverside County Supervisor Karen Spiegel pushed back against the state's decision to move the county back into the purple.

“We are going to be putting the nail in the coffin now for more businesses,” Spiegel told The Desert Sun. “When we close, we can’t open back up … because it is all done by the governor. … I don’t know what we can do, but we need to start protesting the governor.”

In Northern California, Shasta County also moved into the purple tier on Tuesday. But officials there had a slightly different response and will hold a special meeting this week to discuss potentially withdrawing from the state's tiered reopening system altogether.

Meanwhile, San Francisco County moved into the least restrictive yellow tier on Tuesday, becoming the first Bay Area county to do so.

California attorney general sues GOP over ballot boxes

On Monday, a sign at Selma's Central Valley Guns in Fresno County claims to be an "Authorized Secure Ballot Drop." The Secretary of State's office issued a memo to county registrars this weekend clarifying that unofficial drop boxes are illegal and ballots must be returned by mail or to official polling places, vote centers, or ballot drop-off locations.

