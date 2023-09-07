California Democrats pass state tax on guns and ammunition after nearly a decade of attempts

California lawmakers will send a state excise tax on guns and ammunition to Gov. Gavin Newsom after years of failed attempts by Democratic legislators.

The Senate voted 27-9 on Thursday to approve Assembly Bill 28, which would require manufacturers, vendors and dealers to pay an 11% tax on guns and ammunition to fund violence prevention efforts. The bill passed with exactly the two-thirds threshold needed for approval of a tax.

Gun and ammunition-sellers would pay the new state tax on top of the 10 to 11% federal excise tax they already pay to fund wildlife conservation efforts.

Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, D-Woodland Hills, authored the bill after former Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, failed multiple times to get excise tax bills through the Legislature.

Prior to Levine’s attempts, at least three other lawmakers had pushed similar taxes on guns and ammunition since 2013.

Gabriel’s bill was the first of its kind to pass out of the Assembly. He told The Sacramento Bee in August that the recent spate of mass shootings, especially those in schools, has motivated many parents to become involved in the fight against gun violence.

Many senators on Thursday cited their children and grandchildren and school safety concerns in their arguments for supporting the bill.

But Republicans, and a handful of Democrats, said the tax would do little to prevent gun violence, and retailers would pass on the added cost on to customers. In this way, it would penalize law-abiding firearm owners, hunters and students taking part in shooting sports, they said.

The bill now heads to Newsom, who must sign or veto bills by Oct. 14.