California Democrat kicked off committee after casting ‘no’ vote on Gavin Newsom oil penalty

A California Democrat lost an Assembly committee seat after casting a ‘no’ vote on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to hold oil companies accountable for high gas prices.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, on Thursday removed Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Delano, from the Assembly Business and Professions Committee, she said in a statement.

“I was informed today by the Speaker’s Office that I will no longer be serving on the Assembly Business and Professions Committee,” Bains said on Thursday. “While I am disappointed, I remain firm in my commitment to serve the interests of the people I was elected to represent.”

Bains was the sole Democrat in the Assembly to vote against Senate Bill X1-2, which creates a watchdog group at the California Energy Commission to gather information on the oil industry and determine whether a penalty is needed to prevent companies from price gouging drivers at the gas pump.

She is the only Democratic Assembly member representing Kern County, which is California’s biggest oil-producing region. The county’s other Assembly representatives are all Republicans.

Bains continues to serve on three committees: as chair of the Assembly Aging and Long-Term Care Committee and member of the Accountability and Administrative Review and Revenue and Taxation panels.

Adam Capper, Bains’ legislative director, declined to comment on whether Bains lost the committee position because of her vote on SBX1-2.

John Casey, Rendon’s spokesman, also would not share why the Speaker removed Bains from the committee.

“It is not uncommon for the Speaker to make adjustments to committees throughout the legislative session,” Casey said in a text message. “Speaker Rendon values Dr. Bains’ contribution to the caucus and commitment to her constituents. Because of that respect, and consistent with a long standing policy, he will not be discussing private conversations with members of the caucus.”

Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Delano, sits at her desk with family on Dec. 5, 2022, during the Assembly organizational session at the state Capitol. Bains said she was removed from the Assembly Business and Professions Committee after she voted against a bill to hold oil companies accountable for high gas prices.

Two Democrats vote against oil bill

The Assembly passed the bill from Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, on Monday with an initial vote of 52-19, although six Democrats later added votes to bring the total to 58-19. Three Assembly Democrats — Liz Ortega of San Leandro, Sharon Quirk-Silva of Fullerton and James Ramos of San Bernardino — abstained from voting.

Story continues

Newsom signed the bill on Tuesday at a Capitol ceremony.

“Stand alone if you must, but always stand for the truth,” Bains tweeted on Monday. “As the lone Democrat to oppose the new gas tax, I will never throw my constituents under the bus. I will continue to fight for lower gas prices and a stronger Kern County.”

Dana Williamson, Newsom’s chief of staff, replied: “Alone and confused you shall likely remain.”

The Sacramento Bee has reached out to a Newsom spokesman for a comment on Rendon’s decision to remove Bains from her committee.

Democratic Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil, who represents the Modesto area, was the only member of her party to vote against the bill in the Senate on March 23. Sen. Henry Stern, a Democrat who represents portions of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, abstained from voting.

“I was the ONLY Democrat to vote against Governor Newsom’s tax on the oil industry because it’ll hurt working families,” Alvarado-Gil tweeted on Wednesday.