California Dad of 6 Surprised with Free Car After Months of Biking 16 Miles for Work Every Day

"I cried like a baby," said Isaac Taylor, whose previous car was totaled in an accident

A California father of six was gifted a free car after traveling to and from work on a bike for six months.

Isaac Taylor, of Roseville, began biking to work after his family’s car was totaled in an accident, according to CBS affiliate KOVR and NBC affiliate KCRA.

The security guard has five daughters and one son, ages 3 to 19, and takes care of his youngest two daughters on a full-time basis, ABC affiliate KXTV reported.

Leaders with a non-profit named Family Promise — which helped Taylor when he was previously homeless — sought to nominate the California father for the donation after learning that he was without a car, according to KOVR.

Sure enough, Taylor was selected to receive a recently restored 2019 Hyundai Elantra — paid in full. He was given the car on Thursday.

"I cried like a baby," said Taylor, per KOVR. "Tears of joy. Tears of feeling the pain of riding the bike back and forth. It all set in — what I went through to get to where I'm at now."

Before receiving the car, Taylor would bike 16 miles round trip to work and walk each of his children to school, KOVR reported.



Taylor’s car was donated by Travelers’ Insurance and refurbished at Caliber Collision Roseville as part of the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides Program, according to the reports.

The program awards cars to deserving members of the community, per KXTV.

Having a car now gives Taylor “peace of mind,” according to KOVR. "It's amazing, I'm living the dream right now. This is my best life right now," said Taylor.

Taylor added that “there are some wonderful people” in the world and hopes to pay it forward someday.

"It's a great world we live in, even though there are a lot of bad things that go on,” the security guard explained.



