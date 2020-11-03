In California: New COVID cases drop, and how to play a new Golden State Monopoly game

I'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs. I hope you all have voted or have plans to vote tomorrow. But until then, here are the latest headlines across California.

Programming note: In California will be on hiatus tomorrow as we focus on election news. Follow election developments on USA Today and our local sites (Desert Sun, Ventura County Star, Victorville Daily Press, Visalia Times Delta, Salinas Californian, Redding Record Searchlight and the Stockton Record.) We'll be back on Wednesday!

In California brings you top Golden State stories and commentary from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond.

Judge says Newsom overstepping during pandemic

A county judge in Northern California made a preliminary order Monday to stop Gov. Gavin Newsom from issuing directives related to the coronavirus pandemic that might not be jibing with state law.

Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman tentatively ruled that one of the dozens of executive orders Newsom has issued overstepped his authority and impinged on the state Legislature.

The judge broadly barred the governor “from exercising any power under the California Emergency Services Act which amends, alters, or changes existing statutory law or makes new statutory law or legislative policy.”

While the decision runs counter to other state and federal court decisions backing the governor's emergency powers, this is the second time a judge in the same county has reached the same conclusion. An appeals court quickly stayed the previous order in June.

In a nine-page decision, the judge ruled that the California Emergency Services Act “does not permit the governor to amend statutes or make new statutes. The governor does not have the power or authority to assume the Legislature’s role of creating legislative policy and enactments.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum have criticized Newsom for not properly consulting with them before issuing orders and making budget decisions. Heckman's decision will become final in 10 days unless Newsom's attorneys can raise new challenges.

SoCal businesses boarding up ... just in case

Businesses in Southern California, from Beverly Hills to downtown L.A., have been boarding up Monday in case Tuesday's election results result in potential unrest, reports ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

From Beverly Hills to Hollywood to downtown Los Angeles, crews have been installing plywood and protective fencing to protect businesses and residential complexes.

In addition, the City of Beverly Hills has brought in a SWAT team from Santa Paula for extra help in the event of trouble. And the Rodeo Drive shopping district will be closed to cars and pedestrians.

"In response to the fact that others believe that our area is one that should be targeted in terms of coming to protest, we feel we have to be responsive and protect everybody," said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman.

Avoid misinformation on Election Day

