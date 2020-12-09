In California: COVID-19 peak has not arrived. Musk moves to Texas. And wither Coachella?

Robert Hopwood, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Greetings from Palm Springs. I’m Robert Hopwood, online producer for The Desert Sun, bringing you a daily roundup of the top news from across California.

In California brings you top Golden State stories and commentary from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond. Get it free, straight to your inbox.

Top state health official: We have not peaked yet

California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly speaks at a news conference in Sacramento with Gov. Gavin Newsom.
California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly speaks at a news conference in Sacramento with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

California added 23,000 new virus cases on Tuesday, and Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state secretary of health and human services, said he doesn't believe the state has seen the peak in new daily cases yet.

California’s seven-day average for new daily virus cases has doubled over the past two weeks, while the positivity rate jumped 55%, Ghaly said. Hospitalizations rose 70% over the same period with pressure mounting on intensive care units that rely on specialized staff to make life-saving decisions for coronavirus and non-virus patients, he said.

The state has seen a roughly 70% increase in ICU admissions in just two weeks, leaving just 1,700 of the state’s 7,800 ICU beds available. With some California hospitals close to reaching their breaking points, Gov. Gavin Newsom is bringing in hundreds of hospital staff from outside the state and starting to prepare to re-start emergency hospitals.

California has requested nearly 600 health care workers to help in ICUs through a contracting agency and the federal government. It’s starting a two-day program to train registered nurses to care for ICU patients and setting up links for doctors to consult remotely on ICU patients.

In another attempt to help, the state is activating the first two of 11 alternative care sites that have a total capacity of 1,862 beds. Those two sites are in Imperial and Sacramento counties.

Other need-to-know COVID-19 news:

  • BUZZZZ! At noon Tuesday, millions of people across the state received an emergency alert on their cellphones reminding them of the state's stay-at-home order and urging them to wear a mask, practice social distancing and stay home except for essential activities. The alert was issued by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in regions that are subject to the order, including the 11-county Southern California region and the 12-county San Joaquin Valley region.

  • BUSTED! The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department busted a “massive underground party” in Palmdale over the weekend, the L.A. Times reported. More than 150 arrests were made and several guns were confiscated. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has pledged to crackdown on super-spreader events.

  • DINNER PARTY Five California Assemblymembers were spotted eating together at Maydoon, a Sacramento restaurant, on Monday. According to the Sacramento Bee, they were Adrin Nazarian, D-West Toluca Lake; Chad Mayes, I-Rancho Mirage; Tasha Boerner Horvath, D-Encinitas; Marc Levine, D-Marin County; and Chris Ward, D-San Diego, along with Mayes’ fiancée.

Do you live in the San Joaquin or Southern California region, which are under stay-at-home orders? You probably have questions about what's allowed and what's not. Here's a FAQ.

Vaccines are coming, is the state ready?

States are getting ready for the biggest medical undertaking many have ever attempted with many of the details still up in the air. Days before the first COVID-19 vaccine is cleared for use, an exclusive USA TODAY Network survey of health officials in all 50 states revealed a patchwork of preparations and different distribution plans that may mean wide variations in what the rollout looks like as it expands across the nation.

The FDA is expected to OK Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as early as Thursday night. The White House has promised to get the vaccine shipped within 24 hours. Distributing those vaccines is up to each state and falls on the backs of chronically underfunded public health systems.

Besides determining who will get the vaccine first, challenges faced by the states include keeping the doses stored in subzero temperatures, finding the staff to provide injections, lack of funds to pay for the initiative, conducting the rollout during the winter, keeping the vaccine safe, and more.

Lawmakers target EDD fraud

Application for unemployment benefits
Application for unemployment benefits

Bank of America said Monday it is likely California paid at least $2 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits. While the $2 billion estimate is less than 2% of the $110 billion California has paid in unemployment benefits since March, Bank of America said the scale of fraud in California was unique when compared with other states.

State lawmakers, who returned to Sacramento on Monday to start a new legislative session, introduced multiple bills to address the problems at the Employment Development Department. A proposal from Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, a Democrat from San Diego, would require California to offer an option of receiving unemployment benefits via direct deposit instead of a debit card to reduce the potential for fraud.

Republican Sen. Shannon Grove said she will author a bill requiring the state to cross-check unemployment claims against state prison records.

Other proposals brewing in Sacramento: Masks for farmworkers during fires, more help for student athletes?

A farmworker, considered an essential worker under the current COVID-19 guidelines, covers his face as he works at a flower farm in Santa Paula, Calif.
A farmworker, considered an essential worker under the current COVID-19 guidelines, covers his face as he works at a flower farm in Santa Paula, Calif.

State Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, wants the state to acquire a stockpile of N-95 masks and set up a strike team to distribute them to farmworkers when they continue to work under dangerous conditions during wildfires in order to keep the country fed.

Assembly Bill 73, which has no funding attached, would

  • Require immediate deployment of specialized strike teams from each Cal/OSHA regional office during major unhealthy air quality events. These teams shall be composed of existing department employees who will provide technical assistance and ensure workers are adequately protected.

  • Require the Department of Industrial Relations, in coordination with other state agencies, to establish a stockpile of N-95 masks that can be distributed to farmers during a wildfire outbreak.

  • Require Cal/OSHA to develop and distribute information on wildfire safety to agriculture employees in both Spanish and English.

Arizona State guard Josh Christopher, left, reaches for the ball next to California forward Andre Kelly during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Arizona State guard Josh Christopher, left, reaches for the ball next to California forward Andre Kelly during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Meanwhile, Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, who wrote what became the first state law designed to allow college athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness, has introduced a bill to expand the law’s impact.

The 2019 law, which has not taken effect yet, included provisions that are less restrictive than proposed name-image-and-likeness (NIL) rules changes that the NCAA unveiled last month in preparation for a vote in January 2021.

Skinner’s new bill could create additional differences, and it would make the law effective as soon as Aug. 1, 2021 — 17 months earlier than in her original bill. Specifically, the bill would change the law’s effective date to either Jan. 1, 2022, or on the start date of the NCAA’s NIL rules changes. As currently proposed, that would be Aug. 1, 2021.

It also would add a provision to the law that says schools cannot deny athletes any rights afforded to all other students, except in relation to recruitment.

Can the Coachella music festival happen in April?

The sun sets over the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
The sun sets over the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Will the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio go forward this spring? That’s a big question for music fans across the state, and it’s not looking promising.

There's been no official confirmation of the festival's postponement by Goldenvoice, the company that produces the festival, but with four months until the mega music festival is set to take place, the chance it will happen in spring 2021 is getting slimmer by the day.

The city of Indio has not been told by Goldenvoice that the April date is off. But the Coachella website features little to no detail about a 2021 concert.

At this time of year, there are typically almost-weekly meetings between the city of Indio and Goldenvoice staff, representatives from regional utilities and Riverside County, security personnel and others. Those meetings aren’t happening.

And several media reports this fall, triggered by a Rolling Stone article and comments from unnamed "music-industry insiders," speculated that Coachella, which was delayed twice last year, would be delayed for a third time, until October 2021.

Elon Musk says he's moved to Texas, says California takes innovators for granted

In this file photo taken on March 14, 2019 Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California.
In this file photo taken on March 14, 2019 Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told The Wall Street Journal in an interview Tuesday that he has moved to Texas, saying that California has taken innovators for granted.

He also could be moving because Texas has no income tax. Musk’s 18% stake in Tesla is worth billions.

The newspaper didn’t say where he had moved in Texas, but it’s likely to be close to Austin, where Tesla is building a new factory. SpaceX, another Musk-led company, has operations nearby.

That's all for this Tuesday. We'll be back in your inbox tomorrow with more headlines from the Golden State.

In California is a roundup of news from across USA Today network newsrooms. Also contributing: Associated Press, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Sacramento Bee.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 peak has not arrived. Musk moves to Texas. wither Coachella?

Latest Stories

  • Alphonso Davies' accomplishments are second to none, but Lou Marsh outcome a win-win for Canadians

    In a year full of deserving candidates, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies was the best Canadian athlete in 2020.

  • Week 14 fantasy football waiver wire: It's desperation time

    If you're reeling from the loss of Frank Gore or are looking for someone to replace the plodding production of Benny Snell Jr., these guys are for you.

  • Don Cherry lambastes 'left media' after NHL anthem singer's firing

    Don Cherry unsurprisingly has some theories as to why the Canucks fired anthem singer Mark Donnelly after he booked a gig at an anti-mask rally.

  • Alphonso Davies, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif split Lou Marsh win as top Canadian athlete

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies are co-winners of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.

  • Dez Bryant tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Ravens-Cowboys game, says he's done with the season

    Dez Bryant got disappointing news ahead of his highly anticipated matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

  • How Nick Nurse will use his centers this season

    Between Alex Len, Aron Baynes and Chris Boucher, Nick Nurse a few options at center. The Raptors head coach touches on what makes them unique along with how the recent confirmed COVID-19 cases within the organization changes the plans in training camp.

  • Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State stay in the top 4 of College Football Playoff rankings

    There were no changes to the top of the rankings for the second consecutive week.

  • Mike Tomlin takes hard line with receivers after 1st Steelers loss: 'Catch the ball ... or get replaced'

    Mike Tomlin had a stern message on Tuesday. Do your job. Or lose it.

  • What makes an NBA team watchable? It's a little complicated

    There are several factors that make you want to tune in to watch a team, although some are easier to measure than others.

  • Report: Penguins accused of covering up coach's alleged sexual assault

    A former Penguins assistant is being accused of sexually assaulting another coach's wife in a car on a team trip. The organization allegedly covered it up.

  • Why Dez Bryant's positive COVID test didn't stop Ravens-Cowboys

    Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 less than an hour before his Ravens kicked off against the Cowboys. Why was the game played anyway? Science.

  • RHP Wisler and Giants agree to $1.15 million, one-year deal

    SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Matt Wisler agreed to a $1.15 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.He became a free agent last week when the Minnesota Twins failed to offer him a contract for next year.Wisler could earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. He would make $50,000 each for 45, 50, 55, 60 and 65 games pitched and $50,000 apiece for 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 games finished as a reliever.The 28-year-old Wisler went 0-1 with a 1.07 ERA and one save over 18 outings with four starts covering 25 1/3 innings for Minnesota. This will mark his second stint in the NL West after spending part of the 2019 season with the Padres.San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Gabe Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season’s final day with a 5-4 loss to playoff-bound San Diego.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • The jinx is in: Justin Tucker pulls stunning missed FG after praise from Fox's Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

    This isn't going to win over any Joe Buck detractors.

  • Here’s why NFL and its players aren’t pushing for a postseason bubble — for now

    DeMaurice Smith left the door open for a pivot from the union's current position, even if it’s not what the NFL or a majority of its players want.

  • What's next for Ohio State after canceled Michigan game? Big Ten facing complex, controversial decision

    The Big Ten is right back where it started the season, in the center of a controversy with everyone watching and no easy answers. Here's a look at potential scenarios for Ohio State — including what is the most likely path forward.

  • College football Week 15 betting primer: What’s the best play in Army vs. Navy?

    Gambling on the 2020 college football season has been a wild ride.

  • CL game postponed after players walk off over alleged racism

    PARIS — The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir was postponed when players walked off the field on Tuesday after alleging that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania used a racial term when identifying a Black assistant coach. Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying Coltescu had used a racial term to describe Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off. Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation. Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu. The score was 0-0 when the incident took place about 14 minutes into the match. UEFA said the match would resume on Wednesday evening with new officials. “Following an incident at tonight’s UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Istanbul Basaksehir FK, UEFA has — after discussion with both clubs — decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials,” UEFA said late Tuesday. “A thorough investigation on the incident that took place will be opened immediately,” it added. Television footage captured the exchange between the fourth official and the referee, with Coltescu telling Hategan that Webo should be reprimanded for his behaviour on the sidelines: “Go and give it (the red card) to the Black one, this is not possible (tolerable), go and identify him, go verify, the Black one over there,” Coltescu allegedly said, in Romanian, about Webo. Webo was enraged and was heard to repeat at least six times “Why you say negro?” as he sought an explanation from Coltescu. Webo, who was visibly distressed, then added: “He can’t say negro, he can’t say negro.” At this point, Ba could be heard also questioning what Coltescu had said. “Why is the fourth official saying ‘negro?’” Ba said twice. Moments later, Ba then came off the bench and stood in front of Coltescu and said: "Why when you mention a Black guy, you have to say ‘This Black guy?’” During the interruption, Basaksehir posted a message on Twitter against a UEFA backdrop with the message “NO TO RACISM.” PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, who was on the field during the game, also posted that message on his Twitter account. Mbappe expressed his support for Webo on Twitter. “SAY NO TO RACISM,” he wrote. “WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU.” Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who played 81 times for England, said it was crucial that UEFA now responds strongly. “We’re at a disturbing tipping point, not a week goes by without an incident involving race,” he told broadcaster BT Sport. “The players walking off is a step in the right direction, but it can’t just be left to them.” Piara Powar, executive director of the anti-discrimination Fare network — which helps UEFA investigate cases — told The Associated Press there was no excuse for Coltescu's language. “Unintentional racism is still racism," Powar said in a text message to The AP. "If officials cannot set the standards by their own behaviour, they cannot be relied on to deal with racism on the pitch or in the stands." Like Ferdinand, he also thinks more has to be done by those running the game. “The walk off by both Basaksehir and PSG together lays down a marker in Europe," Powar said. "Many players are fed up with half measures to tackle racism, and are more prepared than ever before to exercise their right to stop a match.” The 38-year-old Webo is a former Cameroon striker who made more than 50 appearances for his country's national team. He played for Basaksehir from 2011-13. Seven years ago, Hategan was in charge of a match between CSKA Moscow and Manchester City when City's Black players were racially abused. City captain Yaya Toure directed referee Hategan toward fans making monkey noises at the English club’s Black players. Michel Platini, UEFA's president at the time, requested an internal inquiry involving the referee to examine why guidelines were not followed to respond to discrimination incidents during matches. UEFA has designated Dutch referee Danny Makkelie to take charge on Wednesday along with different assistant referees and a new fourth official. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • NBA coaches attire: Masks are in, jackets are optional

    MIAMI — For NBA coaches, masks are required this season. Jackets are not.Rules for coaching attire will be relaxed by the league this year, though not as much as was the case during play at the bubble at Walt Disney World this past summer. Suit jackets or sport coats will not be required — but coaches won’t be able to wear the short-sleeved shirts that most donned for games in the bubble, either.The new league mandate, as detailed in a memo sent to coaches Sunday and obtained by The Associated Press, requires “business attire ... dress shirts, pants, socks, and shoes.” There’s no mention of ties, which some coaches have often gone without in recent years.The biggest change, though, is the masks, a decision made with safety in mind as the coronavirus pandemic rages on and NBA teams prepare to play in arenas again for the first time since last season was suspended on March 11 when Utah centre Rudy Gobert tested positive.The rules will be in effect for the preseason, which begins Friday. The regular season starts Dec. 22. The National Basketball Coaches Association discussed the changes in a call with the league Tuesday night.San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich wore masks for games in the bubble this past summer, as did former Houston coach Mike D’Antoni and former New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. They are all 65 or older, and at more risk of contracting the virus based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Now, masks are a mandate for all coaches, regardless of age.Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said he hopes the move by coaches will further normalize mask-wearing among the public; the Heat were part of a campaign across Florida last summer, as virus numbers were soaring, to get people to wear masks.“That’s why I continued to wear masks during the playoffs, during the finals, even when we were not required to wear them during our media sessions,” Spoelstra told The Associated Press. “One, it became a habit. And then two, we want to continue to use our platform to make people aware that masks can and do make a difference. And if they see us wearing them all the time and not having a problem with it and understanding the importance of it, hopefully that can normalize it everywhere else.”It’s not just a game-night rule. The league, with limited exceptions, also will require coaches to wear masks “at all times” inside their team facility, while travelling and during practices.“Although I look very good in a suit and tie, I will admit, I’m also very, very comfortable wearing a Nuggets polo and a pair of TravisMathew athletic leisure wear pants,” Denver coach Michael Malone said last season during play in the bubble. “I think I’ve done a very good job with the look.”Alas, the athletic pants — “athleisure” is the term the NBA uses — must be shelved for game nights this season.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Bryant reunion with Cowboys apparently cancelled by COVID

    Baltimore Ravens receiver Dez Bryant was scratched from Tuesday night's game against his former team after apparently testing positive for COVID-19.Bryant left the field in the middle of warming up with the team, and the Ravens announced less than an hour before their game against Dallas that he was scratched with an illness.Bryant wrote on Twitter: “Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested... my (expletive) come back positive... I tested positive for Covid ..."Later, he posted: “Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this."Bryant, 32, played eight years for Dallas before being cut in April 2018. He latched on with the Ravens in October and was looking forward to facing his former team for the first time.The Ravens appeared to be past an outbreak of COVID-19 that caused 23 players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.Quarterback Lamar Jackson was activated Monday, along with several other players.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Loss leaves 49ers with no margin for error in playoff run

    The way Josh Allen and Buffalo carved up San Francisco’s defence, the 49ers had almost no margin for error on offence if they wanted any chance to beat the Bills.With the offence far from perfect, the Niners were dealt a 34-24 loss on Monday night and now have almost no margin for error if they have any hopes of making it back to the playoffs to defend their NFC title.San Francisco (5-7) will likely need to win its final four games starting with Sunday’s matchup against Washington at the Niners temporary home in Arizona, and get some help from other teams.“We really feel like we can be a better football team. So, we’re all frustrated,” quarterback Nick Mullens said. “But we know that this loss isn’t going to break us. There’s a lot of football left to be played. We get more opportunities and ready to get back to work for those opportunities. This team is tough, as tough as it gets. We’re not going to back down. We embrace the challenge. We love the challenge, and that’s what we’re going to work and strive for.”The Niners have faced many challenges with a string of injuries that have sidelined several key starters and the forced move to Arizona after new COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County banned them from practicing or playing games at their facility and stadium.Coach Kyle Shanahan and the players downplayed the impact the move had on the performance against the Bills, pointing to defensive breakdowns against Allen and a few key mistakes on offence.“We needed to play our best and I think that we were very close to doing it,” Shanahan said. “We just had a few things that didn’t keep us out on the field and when you do that versus an offence and a quarterback like that who’s playing the way they are and you don’t get it back for a while, the game gets away from you."I think we needed to keep matching them and it was frustrating because I believe that we were capable of that. We had our chances, which I think you saw at times, but we had to do it every time and we didn’t get that done.”WHAT’S WORKINGRun defence. San Francisco did a good job bottling up Buffalo running back Devin Singletary and also didn’t allow Allen to scramble. The Niners held the Bills to 81 yards on 27 carries, but it didn’t end up mattering because of how easily they moved the ball through the air.WHAT NEEDS HELPSlot cornerback. Injuries at slot cornerback proved costly to the 49ers, who struggled to slow down Cole Beasley, who had nine catches for 130 yards and a TD. Starter K’Waun Williams is out with an ankle injury and backup Jamar Taylor went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Emmanuel Moseley had filled in, but missed this game with a hamstring injury and Dontae Johnson struggled with the crafty Beasley.STOCK UPDion Jordan. On a night when the Niners struggled to generate any consistent pass rush, Dion Jordan managed to provide the lone sack. Jordan hasn’t made much of an impact since having a sack in his San Francisco debut in Week 3 against the Giants, but was one of the few 49ers defenders who even got a hit on Allen this week.STOCK DOWNPass defence. While the problems dealing with the slot can be explained by injuries, the rest of the secondary struggled as well. Allen completed 32 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four TDs, joining Hall of Famer Dan Fouts as the only QBs with at least 30 completions, 375 yards and four TDs against the 49ers. Usually reliable outside cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett both struggled and the Bills exploited coverage breakdowns for big plays.INJUREDDT D.J. Jones left with a sprained ankle. ... OL Tom Compton had a concussion.KEY NUMBER2\. The 49ers turned the ball over twice on interceptions by Nick Mullens. It’s the sixth straight game that San Francisco has had at least two giveaways, the longest active streak in the NFL and longest for the team since an eight-game streak in 2008.NEXT STEPSThe Niners play Washington on Sunday in Arizona.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press