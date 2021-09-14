A California couple with five children died of COVID-19 died before they could name their youngest

A California couple with five children, including a newborn, died weeks apart from COVID-19.

Davy Macias and Daniel Macias, along with their children, caught COVID-19 in early August, according to multiple reports. Although their children recovered from the virus, Davy was hospitalized for her symptoms, and her husband was hospitalized soon after.

Davy gave birth to the couple's youngest daughter via cesarean section on Aug. 18, according to multiple reports. She was already intubated and not communicating as she gave birth.

Days after the baby was born, Daniel was also intubated. Davy’s sister-in-law, Terri Serey, told the Washington Post that Daniel wanted to wait to name the baby girl because he believed that he and his wife would recover from the virus.

He also wanted to introduce the baby to her older siblings, Davy and Daniel’s other four children, who are all under the age of 10.

But Davy Macias died on Aug. 26, and her husband died Sept. 9.

Davy was a registered nurse, while Daniel was a teacher at Jehue Middle School in Colton, California.

The school shared on Facebook last week “We will never forget our beloved Mr. Macias, his wonderful wife Davy Macias, and the impact that he had on the students and staff at Jehue Middle School.”

Davy Macias was not vaccinated against COVID-19 because of her pregnancy, according to multiple reports. Her husband was also not vaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The U.S. has recorded more than 41 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 662,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Nearly 179 million Americans – 53.9% of the population – have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Davy and Daniel’s children are currently being cared for by their grandparents. Terry Macias, Daniel's mother, told CNN that she isn't certain if the children understand that their parents are not coming home.

Serey also told the Post that the children “spend a lot of time at night looking for mom and dad.”

