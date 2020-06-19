California Coronavirus Update: State Sees New Cases Jump, Sets Records On Wednesday and Thursday

Click here to read the full article.

Exactly three months after California Governor Gavin Newsom issued his statewide stay-at-home order, the region experienced its second straight day of record new coronavirus cases.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The California Department of Public Health reported a total of 4,083 new lab-confirmed cases on Wednesday, which was the highest single-day increase yet for the state. That followed Tuesday’s increase of 3,455, which was at the time the third-highest tally.

More from Deadline

Then, on Thursday, the number of daily cases jumped to 4,317, which became the new single day record. That was the same day that Newsom issued a mandatory mask order for the entire state.

Testing, which is often the culprit in jumps of new cases, seems to have remained fairly steady over the same period.

California COVID-19, By The Numbers: 🔷 Positive cases: 165,416

🔹 Confirmed hospitalizations: 3,428

🔹 Confirmed ICU hospitalizations: 1,128

🔹 Deaths: 5,360 More information ➡️ https://t.co/TLLUGwPGY7#YourActionsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/kuvmu6Dk0a — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) June 19, 2020





Story continues

New cases in Los Angeles County, which is by far the single biggest contributor to the state’s total, have spiked over roughly the same period, with record jumps Wednesday and late last week. Ironically, even as the state total his a record high, the L.A. number fell to 1,414 on Thursday.

This past week also appears to be one of California’s worst periods so far in terms of new hospitalized patients, according to state data last updated Thursday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients presently hospitalized statewide skyrocketed from 3,092 on Saturday to above 3,400 by Tuesday. That’s a 10-plus percent spike in four days. Statewide hospitalizations hadn’t exceeded a total of 3,400 since May 1.

Finally on Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff said he will not be enforcing the statewide mask order, calling it a “minor” offense.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.