California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Agreement For Huntington Beach, Dana Point To Reopen
After protests and lawsuits, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that Huntington Beach, Dana Point and Seal Beach are set to reopen. The governor had ordered the closure of all Orange County beaches on Friday. That sparked lawsuits from Huntington Beach and Dana Point. Protests also broke out in Huntington.
