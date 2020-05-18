California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Relaxing Some Restrictions For Reopening

Click here to read the full article.

Citing a trend of decreasing hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the coronavirus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state’s stay-at-home order could be drastically modified in the next few weeks if the trends continue. That would possibly allow professional sporting events to resume without spectators by the first week in June.

Newsom said church services with congregants may open “in a few weeks.”

The state is also easing some of its requirements that could allow some counties to more forward more quickly with reopening

additional businesses.

City News Service contributed to this report.

