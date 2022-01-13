California company to hire 400 workers, invest $107 million in South Carolina factory

A California company will invest $107 million and hire 400 people in a factory to produce leather-like materials in Union County.

MycoWorks, based in San Francisco, is expected to begin operations in early 2023 at 260 Midway Drive in Union.

Established in 2013, MycoWorks takes naturally occurring mycelium, compresses it and turns it into a material called Reishi, which mimics animal leather. Mycelium are threads from the roots of mushrooms, according to a story in The Guardian.

The company calls it “a globally recognized breakthrough in materials science.”

“The material offers creative solutions and new design possibilities for fashion and luxury brands while offering relief to supply chain constraints,” the South Carolina Governor’s Office said Thursday in a news release announcing MycoWork’s expansion in Union.

“Deciding where to lay down roots was a big decision, but the partnership offered by state and local officials in combination with access to talent and amenities in the area made it easy,” MycoWorks Chief Operating Officer Doug Hardesty said in a statement.

The company traces its origins to San Francisco artist Philip Ross, who used mycelium as a material for art and design in the 1990s, MycoWorks says on its website.

“A skilled chef and naturalist, Phil’s field work in mycology began in the woods of upstate New York, where he first learned to forage for wild mushrooms. His subsequent work as a hospice caregiver during the HIV crisis in San Francisco introduced him to the immune-supporting benefits of reishi mushrooms, which he began growing for medicinal use,” the company’s website says.

He used the material for his sculptures, which have been displayed in museums around the world.

Ross joined forces with Sophia Wang, an artistic collaborator, to form MycoWorks in Ross’ San Francisco art studio in 2013. They initially began making materials for building and furniture but turned to the leather-like material three years later.