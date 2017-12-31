California comes back from 17 down to beat Stanford 77-74

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) -- Marcus Lee insisted his confidence never wavered, even as California stared at a 17-point deficit with 9 1/2 minutes remaining.

Coach Wyking Jones was a little more realistic and was just hoping the Golden Bears could make a few defensive stops to get their offense going.

Jones got his wish down the stretch with a flurry on both ends that gave Cal a much-needed win after a non-conference slate full of disappointment and lopsided losses.

Justice Sueing scored eight points in the final three minutes and California rallied from 17 points down in the second half to stun Stanford 77-74 on Saturday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

''Really proud of my guys and the staff for the fight and not throwing in the towel, just staying with it and chipping away,'' Jones said. ''We've been in this situation a couple times this year and found a way tonight.''

It wasn't easy and certainly not foreseeable.

The Bears (7-7, 1-0) looked listless and out of sync for most of the game and trailed 65-48 but outscored the Cardinal 27-8 over the last 7 1/2 minutes to win at Maples Pavilion for the first time since 2014.

Sueing fueled the comeback with a pair of three-point plays, both coming as part of an 18-4 game-ending run by California. Darius McNeill and Grant Anticevich added 3-pointers during the run and Don Coleman made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left.

Sueing finished with 18 points, Marcus Lee had 19 points and seven rebounds, Coleman scored 15 points and McNeill added 13 for California.

''Early in the season we'd get down and we just stayed down and we wouldn't try to pick back up,'' Sueing said. ''Staying together, we got the win tonight. It's a huge boost of confidence for all of us. We showed what we can do when we stay together.''