California college votes to eliminate student debt. Here’s where and how they’ll pay for it

The board of trustees at Stockton’s San Joaquin Delta College has voted to eliminate all existing student debt at the school.

“It’s yet another effort by the College to support students in the midst of COVID-19,” the school stated in a news release.

The trustees met Tuesday evening and agreed to spend more than $3.6 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to forgive all debts currently recorded at Delta College, affecting all former and current students who still have outstanding amounts to pay.

“The trustees of San Joaquin Delta College remain committed to supporting our students during these turbulent times and feel that the best way to do that right now is through the allocation of funds that makes it possible for previous student debt to be cleared away,” Board of Trustees President Charles Jennings said in a prepared statement. “We are hoping that this investment will make it possible for students to return to school and remain in school which will in turn create better lives for all in our community.”

Although college officials don’t yet have a timeline for eliminating the debt, they said that students won’t have to take any independent action.

Students who have administrative holds due to their debts or who can not receive official transcripts from the college will be able to move forward after their debt is eliminated. In their statement, officials urged those students to enroll for classes in the spring and continue their education.

According to documents presented at the board meeting, funds will be allocated through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, a federal fund aimed at providing relief to students and educational institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Delta College has previously used these funds to provide more than $7.5 million in emergency grants to students, according to officials.

College officials said that more than 60% of students recently surveyed could not meet some of their basic needs, and although two-thirds of students qualify for free tuition, leadership at the college recognized the hardships many are facing.

“I’m grateful to Delta’s Board of Trustees for taking this action and for putting students first,” Delta College’s acting superintendent and president Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson said in a prepared statement. “Many of our students struggle to pay their bills and put food on the table, which makes it all the more difficult for them to reach their educational goals. We absolutely must do everything we can to help them persevere.”