California college athletes move step closer to profiting off name, likeness, image after bill passed

Collegiate athletes in California are one step closer to being able to make money for their performance on the field.

A bill was passed in the California State Assembly on Monday that will allow collegiate athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness as early as Jan. 1, 2023. The bill still needs to be approved by the State Senate and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. However, the Senate already approved an earlier version of the bill by a 31-5 vote. The State Assembly's vote came to a tally of 72-0 with 7 members opting not to vote.

If passed and signed into law by Newsom, a Democrat, the bill would conflict with the NCAA's rules that prohibit athletes from profiting off their name, image and likeness. NCAA President Mark Emmert reportedly told State Assembly chairs that California schools could be forbidden from playing in NCAA championship games if the law were to pass, according to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today.

"I just want to say, 'NCAA, don't threaten California. Don't threaten us,'" sponsor Sydney Kamlager-Dove said on the floor, according to Berkowitz. "Because we have formidable schools. We have formidable alumni. And we have formidable viewership. And we can leverage those things until 2023, when this bill takes effect. I'm sick of being leveraged by the NCAA on the backs of athletes who have the right to their own name and image."

California has 24 Division I schools, with California, Stanford, USC and UCLA all in the Pac-12.

Newsom will have 30 days to sign the bill into law or veto it.

“The NCAA Board of Governors has monitored SB 206 as it has moved through the California legislative process. As we evaluate our next steps, we remain focused on providing opportunities and a level playing field for the nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide," the NCAA said in a statement.

Back in May, the NCAA president and Board of Governors appointed a group to examine the governing body's rules regarding the name, image and likeness of student athletes. While the group said it will examine the aforementioned issues, it will not be looking into paying the athletes for playing the sports.

"While the formation of this group is an important step to confirming what we believe as an association, the group's work will not result in paying students as employees," Gene Smith, co-chair of the group and Ohio State athletic director said in a release.

The bill, SB 206, as would be added to the state education code would prohibit colleges, conferences, athletic associations or other groups from upholding rules that would prevent a student from "earning compensation as a result of the use of the student's name, image, or likeness," and noted that the compensation could not impact the scholarship eligibility of the student. However, it will still prevent the schools or organizations from paying the player for their name, image or likeness.

While student athletes will still be forbidden from signing contracts that conflict with those signed by the university on the field, the universities will not be allowed to prevent a player from signing a deal with another company "when the athlete is not engaged in official team activites," which would include apparel contracts signed by the school.

In addition, athletes would also be granted the right to have professional agents and lawyers who are licensed by the state of California to represent them.

The lead authors of the bill were Sens. Nancy Skinner and Steven Bradford.

The bill has received praise from big names and opposition from big schools. Lebron James and Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders both tweeted their support. The University of California, University of Southern California, the California State University systems, Stanford and the Pac-12 have all opposed the bill.