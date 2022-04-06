This California city ranks as the best for travelers with pets. Here’s why

The best city for travelers and their pets is in coastal California.

Grab your furry friend and explore Santa Monica with them. The city landed No. 1 on Motel 6’s list of “Top Pet-Friendly Road Trip Destinations Across The U.S.”

Motel 6 and BestPlaces chose the top cities for pets by considering access to dogs parks in the area, green spaces, hiking trails, pet stores, veterinarians, dog-friendly patios and restaurants.

“Pets are members of the family, so travelers are eager to bring them along for the ride as they explore the U.S. Thanks to BestPlaces, travelers can now feel confident bringing their pets on their journey,” Motel 6 CEO Rob Palleschi said.

Santa Monica is well known for its touristy pier including a Ferris wheel, concession stands, room for fishing and a popular lounging beach.

And there’s plenty to do in the city with your pet.

The ocean-front city is about 16 miles west of Los Angeles.

The top 10 cities on Motel 6’s list were:

Santa Monica, California Rockville, Maryland Santa Fe, New Mexico Mount Pleasant, South Carolina Newport, Rhode Island Gloucester, Massachusetts Richmond, Kentucky Bend, Oregon Asheville, North Carolina Charlottesville, Virginia

This South Carolina town ranks as one of the best for travelers with pets. Here’s why

This NC city ranks as one of the nation’s most pet-friendly travel spots. Here’s why

California city among top 2022 spring break spots. What other places made the list?