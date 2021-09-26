The California Capital Airshow has returned to Sacramento. Here’s what it looked like
Xavier Mascareñas
After a hiatus because of the pandemic, the California Capital Airshow returned Friday to Mather Airport in Rancho Cordova, bringing the Air Force Thunderbirds and a slew of other planes to Sacramento’s skies.
The airshow concludes on Sunday. There are no on-site ticket sales. To see if tickets are still available, go to californiacapitalairshow.com
