California Capital Airshow is back in Sacramento this weekend. What to know before you go

The California Capital Airshow is back this year, celebrating the Sacramento region’s aviation heritage.

Started in 2004, the annual event is family-friendly and features aircraft from the U.S. Navy and Air Force. Attendees can watch jets fly through the sky, aerobatic acts, wing-walkers and parachutists, while also enjoying ground-level activities and displays.

Here’s what to know about the California Capital Airshow:

Time, date and location

The airshow performances begin 4 p.m. Friday and go to 7 p.m.. Gates open at 2 p.m.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 9 a.m. and close 5 p.m.

Shows will take place at Mather Airport, 10425 Norden Ave., about 10 miles from downtown Sacramento.

Tickets

General admission tickets are only available online via EventSprout.

One-day tickets start at $45 for people 16 years old and up. Those 15 and under enter free when accompanied by an adult. All tickets include parking.

Events

The airshow features a drive-in and tailgate event Friday.

According to the show’s website, this event is for those who want to enjoy something “wild and loud.” Guests can park in the lot on the west cargo ramp at Mather Airport and watch more than 15 military jets soar.

You should bring your own food, drinks and chairs. Grills, alcohol and beverages in glass bottles are not permitted. You can learn more about the tailgate event online. Tickets are $105 for one car, which includes six adults and kids.

Performances

From Friday to Sunday, you can catch a variety of performances and tributes.

This includes a tribute to the Korean War with the F-86 Sabre and a demonstration by the California Air National Guard and the C-130K’s Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System and the F-15C Eagle.

You can see the full program online.

