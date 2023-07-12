A California burger chain expands to Lake Norman. Signs are up at latest NC store

A California burger joint is about to open its latest North Carolina store, this time at Lake Norman.

The Habit Burger Grill, known for its cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers, has put up its storefront signs at a former Popeye’s on West Plaza Drive (N.C. 150), just east of Interstate 77 exit 36 in Mooresville.

A “Now Hiring” banner held steady in the breeze as crews worked on the interior of the restaurant beside a Taco Bell on Wednesday. The restaurants are near the entrance to the Consumer Square (Super Walmart) shopping center.

The Mooresville store at 379 W. Plaza Drive is part of The Habit Burger’s expansion plan to open 15 stores in the Charlotte region, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

The new store comes on the heels of two other North Carolina openings: A Greensboro store opened Wednesday, July 12, and Habit Burger opened in Monroe at 2121 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in March.

A company official didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment from the Observer regarding a planned opening date of the Mooresville store.

Burgers cooked over an open flame

Habit Burger’s menu features burgers cooked over an open flame. Offerings also include sandwiches such as marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steaks, with sides like tempura green beans and salads, plus milkshakes.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru with curbside pick-up and delivery available via The Habit mobile app and online at order.habitburger.com. Indoor self-serve kiosks also will be available.

About The Habit chain

The first Habit Burger Grill opened in 1969 in Santa Barbara, California.

The Habit Burger Grill has more than 350 restaurants in 14 states and a dozen international locations including China and Cambodia.

The Carolinas stores are part of the company’s expansion plan to open 2,000 stores in the U.S. and 10,000 worldwide.

In 2019, Habit Burger opened two stores locally, one at 7740 Charlotte Highway in Indian Land, S.C., and another at 209 S. Kings Drive in Charlotte. The South Carolina store is still open but the Charlotte store closed within a year.

The Habit Burger’s other North Carolina stores are in Clemmons, Burlington and Fayetteville.