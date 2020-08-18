California blackouts are Public Utilities Commission's fault, grid operator says

California's power grid operator delivered a blistering rebuke to the state's Public Utilities Commission, blaming the agency for rotating power outages — the first since the 2001 energy crisis — and warning that the biggest blackouts yet could come Monday evening.

In their first public comments since the blackouts began Friday evening, officials at the California Independent System Operator described a "perfect storm" of conditions that caused demand to exceed available supply: scorching temperatures in California and across the western United States, diminished output from renewable and fossil-fueled power plants affected by the weather, and in some cases plants going offline unexpectedly when electricity was needed most.

But Stephen Berberich, the grid operator's president, said the state could have been prepared for that perfect storm if only the Public Utilities Commission had ordered utility companies to line up sufficient power supplies.

During the grid operator's public board meeting Monday, Berberich faulted the commission for failing to ensure adequate power capacity on hot summer evenings, when electricity from the state's growing fleet of rooftop solar panels and sprawling solar farms rapidly drops to zero but demand for air conditioning remains high. It's a challenge that will only intensify as California adds more solar panels and wind turbines to meet its targets of 60% renewable electricity by 2030 and 100% emissions-free power by 2045.

"For many years, we have pointed out to the [Public Utilities Commission] that there was inadequate power available during the net peak,” Berberich said, referring to the evening period when solar production dries up but cooling demand remains high. "The situation we are in could have been avoided."

He added, “It’s near certain that we will be forced to ask the utilities to cut off power to millions today to balance supply and demand — today, tomorrow and perhaps beyond."

Asked about the grid operator's criticism, commission spokeswoman Terrie Prosper said the agency is "working with our sister agencies to better understand why this occurred."

"The question we’re tackling is why certain resources were not available," she said in an email.

Customers of Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric and San Diego Gas & Electric have been affected by the outages. Several municipal electric utilities operate their own systems, including the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, which has been able to share excess power with the rest of the state.

Even before this week's heat wave, which saw temperatures reach a record-shattering 130 degrees in Death Valley, California's power system was in flux.

So much solar power is generated during the afternoon that California sometimes pays other states to take its excess supply. But there are fewer gas-fired power plants than in past years to pick up the slack each evening. And coal plants have been shutting down across the West because of competition from cheaper natural gas and renewables, meaning there may be less energy available for California to import in a pinch.

All of those changes are manageable, experts say. Several studies have shown that running a large power grid using mostly renewable energy is technically possible and could save money because solar and wind power have gotten so cheap.

"We're moving forward with a low-carbon grid," Mary Leslie, a member of the Independent System Operator's board of governors, said during Monday's meeting. "I think the direction is really clear, and we're not going backward. We're going to move forward."

But this week's energy emergency dramatizes the urgency of filling the evening gap.

Last year the Public Utilities Commission ordered Edison, PG&E and other utilities to buy thousands of megawatts of new power capacity. Most if not all of those resources are expected to be four-hour lithium-ion batteries that can store solar energy during the afternoon and distribute it when the sun goes down.

But none of those batteries are online yet — and the need will only grow when the massive Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant begins shutting down in 2024.

Jim Caldwell, a former assistant general manager at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, said the Public Utilities Commission should be acting much more aggressively to bring new supplies online. He echoed the grid operator's call to look beyond batteries, and to build enough additional solar power to keep those batteries charged.

