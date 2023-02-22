California beach city OKs balloon ban to protect coast

·4 min read

Environmental advocates are celebrating in Laguna Beach — but it won't be with balloons.

The hilly seaside city known for stunning ocean views and rolling bluffs is banning the sale and public use of balloons to curtail the risk of devastating wildfires and eliminate a major source of trash floating near the community's scenic shores.

The Laguna Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to ban in public the popular mainstay of birthday and graduation parties, whether inflated with helium or not. Beginning in 2024, the balloons cannot be used on public property or at city events.

The move in the community of 23,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles comes as several California beach cities have limited balloons and the state enacted a law to regulate the types made of foil.

“This is the beginning,” Chad Nelsen, chief executive of the nonprofit environmental organization Surfrider Foundation, said before the vote.

Nelsen said he sees momentum to weed out balloons that tangle with turtles and sea lions much like he did with the effort to phase out single-use plastic bags. “We’re chipping away at all these things we find and trying to clean up the ocean one item at a time.”

Environmental advocates are taking aim at balloons, arguing they're a preventable cause of coastal pollution that threatens animals and seabirds. Balloon debris can tangle wildlife or be ingested by animals that mistake it for food, and more than 3,000 pieces of balloon litter were picked up on ocean beaches by volunteers in Virginia over a five-year period, according to the NOAA Office of Response and Restoration.

In California, fire officials have long warned against foil balloons that can tangle with power lines, causing a power outage and potential fire hazard. Southern California Edison, one of the state's major utilities, reported more than 1,000 foil balloon-related power outages in 2017, affecting more than 1 million customers, according to a state legislative analysis.

But coastal advocates want legislation that addresses balloon litter in addition to fire risk. Coastal communities in Florida, Delaware and New York have adopted rules aimed at curtailing balloon pollution. Several in Southern California have taken similar steps. The city of Manhattan Beach has banned foil balloons on public property and the mass release of latex balloons, while two San Diego County beach cities have barred balloons filled with a gas lighter than air.

Officials in Laguna Beach, which has miles of pristine shoreline and hilltop neighborhoods at risk of wildfires, have long discussed the idea. Lawmakers held an initial, unanimous vote in January to phase out the public use of all balloons. The second and final vote took place Tuesday. The penalty would be a $100 fine for a first violation, $200 for a second and $500 for each additional violation within a year.

In addition, a business that repeatedly violates the ordinance could lose its business license.

Balloons can still be used by residents at home, said Mayor Bob Whalen.

“Even the balloon advocates and balloon industry was not opposed to banning them on the beach,” Whalen said, adding that the city moved on the issue both to reduce the risk of fires and to protect marine life along the city's roughly six miles (10 kilometers) of shoreline. “There is going to be some impact on the local distribution of balloons, but as I say, people will still find places to buy balloons.”

Treb Heining, who began selling balloons at Disneyland when he was 15 years old and now, more than 50 years later, works internationally in the balloon industry, said balloons bring happiness to the world.

“All my life, I’ve seen children thrilled – of all ages. You can still be a child at 90 years old,” he said.

Heining said Laguna Beach officials would not come to the table for a compromise. He suggested banning portable helium tanks for the public, barring balloon releases and prohibiting balloons on the beach, rather than an all-or-nothing approach.

“They’re doing anything they can to make balloons into this evil, horrible thing. And they’re not,” he said.

Those who support the move include environmental advocates, whale watching groups and a marine mammal organization, which reported seeing a sea lion die of starvation after trash, including balloon fragments, lodged in her digestive tract.

“Here is another opportunity to be bold and on the right side of an issue,” resident Mark Christy wrote in a letter to the council last month.

Cheryl McKinney, who owns a party supplies company, opposed the idea, saying it would wallop the state economically and that responsible business owners encourage patrons to add weights to balloons and properly dispose of them.

“We always refer our customers to this motto: 'Don't let go. Weight. Inflate. Enjoy.'” she wrote.

___

Associated Press writer Stefanie Dazio contributed to this report.

Amy Taxin, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Medical marijuana advances again at North Carolina Senate

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marijuana legalization in North Carolina for medical purposes is advancing again within the state Senate, less than a year after a very similar measure setting a structure for its sale and consumption passed the chamber by a wide margin. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday for the legislation, which was refiled last month as the new two-year General Assembly session began. The measure cleared the panel on a voice vote after the passage of several amendments, one of

  • Molson Coors reports higher sales in its latest quarter amid net loss

    MONTREAL — Molson Coors Beverage Co. reported a net loss US$590.5 million in its latest quarter, down from a profit of US$80 million in the same period a year ago. The brewer, which reports in U.S. dollars, says its results amounted to a loss of US$2.73 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of 37 cents a share in the same quarter last year. The Colorado and Montreal-based company says the loss was due to a non-cash US$845-million partial goodwill impairment charge durin

  • Schreiner staying put as Ontario Green leader after weighing plea from some Liberals

    TORONTO — Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner says he's staying put after considering a plea from a group of Liberals to cross the floor and run for leadership of their party. The Liberals have been without a permanent leader since Steven Del Duca stepped down last year following a second consecutive devastating election loss for the party. A group of Liberals that included former cabinet ministers Deb Matthews and Liz Sandals, and current Liberal caucus member Lucille Collard, released a public l

  • Prolonged low tides see smaller canals dry up in Venice

    VENICE, Italy (AP) — Some of Venice’s smaller canals have practically dried up due a prolonged spell of low tides, frustrating boat crews and bewildering tourists. The prolonged stretch of ebb tides is linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system over much of Italy, experts say. Since the canals essentially serve as streets in car-less Venice, the phenomenon of the last days has added to the challenges of every-day life in the lagoon city. Ambulance boats in some cases have had to tie up f

  • Global Citizen conference to unite political leaders, celebs

    NEW YORK (AP) — Advocacy group Global Citizen will convene political, philanthropic, business and cultural leaders for a thought leadership conference in New York to tackle extreme poverty more quickly. The group announced Tuesday that Global Citizen NOW will be a two-day conference beginning April 27, co-chaired by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, as well as leaders of Barbados and Ghana, along with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Tony winner and “Wolverine” star Hugh Jac

  • Supreme Court won't revive lawsuit over NSA surveillance

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to revive an ACLU lawsuit challenging a portion of the National Security Agency’s warrantless surveillance of Americans’ international email and phone communications. The justices left in place an appeals court ruling against the Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia. The organization said that the National Security Agency’s “Upstream” surveillance program violates free-speech rights and protections against unreasonable search and seiz

  • New this week: 'Outer Banks,' Adam Lambert, 'Snowfall'

    Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. MOVIES — Adult dramas have generally been having a hard time in theaters in recent months, but one notable exception has been “A Man Called Otto." The film stars Tom Hanks as a despondent and ornery widower whose suicide plans keep getting foiled by the needs of his neighbors. After having made nearly $100 million in ticket sale

  • Classes at John Paul II School get crazy and chaotic for Root Cellar

    There was a cardboard arcade fundraiser happening at Ecole St. John Paul II School on Friday in support of the Root Cellar. The creation of the event was a collaboration between a Grade 6 English class and a Grade 5/6 French class at the school. The participating classes took a vote on what charity they wanted to support with the event, and the Root Cellar was chosen. Grade 6 student Weston Tschritter said, “We are doing a fundraiser for the Root Cellar so everyone can have food to eat. It is im

  • Rep. Barbara Lee joins race for California US Senate seat

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee on Tuesday formally launched her campaign for the Senate seat held by the retiring Dianne Feinstein, joining two fellow House Democrats in the race in the nation's most populous state. In a video posted on Twitter, Lee ran through a list of the personal and professional battles she has taken on in her life, including fighting to be her school's first Black cheerleader, championing protections for survivors of domestic violence and being the only member of

  • Embattled Six Nations fuel company files for creditor protection

    A Six Nations fuel company that recently sued its former CEO for fraud has filed for creditor protection. On Jan. 30, Original Traders Energy Ltd. was granted protection under the Companies’ Creditor Arrangement Act from a lengthy list of creditors to whom the company owes more than $78 million. Roughly half that debt — just over $38 million — is owed to the government in provincial and federal gas tax remittance payments, according to court filings. The multinational company owes another $19.4

  • Man charged in alleged hate-motivated assault of 12-year-old girl on TTC bus: police

    Toronto police say a man has been charged in the alleged hate-motivated assault of a 12-year-old girl on a city transit bus. Police allege the accused and the girl were on the same bus around 4:15 p.m. one day earlier this month when the man started to make unprovoked threats against the child, who he did not know, and other passengers. They allege the man then hit the girl with his hand while making racial slurs. Police say the man then fled the scene in the city's east end, around Danforth Ave

  • ‘What ... is this?’ Puzzling room in this California mansion for sale is turning heads

    The estate definitely has an extreme wow factor to it — but seriously, what IS this room?

  • Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers

    Home Depot said Tuesday it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Starting pay will be at least $15 per hour in all markets. Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market, where unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969. Walmart announced in January that it would be raising its hourl

  • Border, Bidens, COVID: House GOP casts wide net in probes

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The security at the U.S. border with Mexico. The origins of COVID-19. The treatment of parents who protest “woke” school board policies. These are among the far-reaching and politically charged investigations House Republicans are launching, along with probes of President Joe Biden and his family, an ambitious oversight agenda that taps into the concerns of hard-right conservatives but risks alienating other Americans focused on different priorities. Republicans have tasked eve

  • Florida's Great Displacement has already begun

    Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.

  • Before and after photos show recovery at drought-stricken California reservoir

    Recent storms in California have replenished reservoirs, but scientists caution people to not let images of seemingly abundant water levels fool them.

  • 1,000-pound fireball explodes 21 miles above the Earth. A piece was found in Texas

    The fireball coincided with a loud, startling boom heard across a large swath of Texas.

  • 85-year-old Florida woman dead after alligator attacks while she walked her dog

    An 85-year-old woman died following an alligator bite, when the gator grabbed her while she was walking her dog Monday, wildlife officials said.

  • Venice waterways dry up as Italy braces for another year of severe drought

    The Alps have received less than half their normal amount of snowfall, while water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to walk to the lake's small island of San Biagio via an exposed pathway. Meanwhile in Venice on the northeast coast, a city usually more concerned with flooding, unusually low tides are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of the famous canals.

  • Get ready: Arctic blast bringing cold and snow to B.C.

    A Pacific frontal system quickly descending across British Columbia will bring frigid temperatures to the province beginning Tuesday evening, with snow expected in many southern areas of the province. "For Vancouver, that will mean afternoon highs that stay around the freezing mark and overnight lows that could get down below –6 C," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain five to 15 degrees below seasonal through the end of the week, said Wagstaf