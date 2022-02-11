California-based home essentials brand “parachuting” into South End with retail store

If shopping in South End is on your agenda, get ready to add a new spot to your list. Venice, California-based home essentials brand Parachute is opening today at 1930 Camden Road, near Charlotte favorites Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Barcelona Wine Bar and CharlotteFive coffee shop bracket winner, Bitty & Beaus.

The 3,966 square-foot retail space will be the brand’s first store in North Carolina and the 14th in its plan to expand to 30 retail locations by the end of 2022. Parachute originally started as an online brand in 2014 and after growing a significant online following, began opening retail locations.

Customers can expect to find some of the collection’s best-selling items, including rugs, linen curtains, nursery items, robes and loungewear, classic towel bundles and linen sheet sets. The South End location will also feature Parachute’s recently released furniture items which include bed frames, nightstands, and benches.

In a nod to Charlotte’s flourishing art scene, Parachute features artwork by Charlotte artist Kenny Nguyen. Promised Land No. 02 is a series of intricately painted strips of silk that form a sculptural and textural composition that folds and drapes along the wall free form.

In addition to seeking out high-quality, affordable homegoods, Parachute is vocal in its commitment to diversity and sustainability. The company dedicated more than 50% of its paid influencer budget in 2021 to BIPOC individuals and is committed to becoming certified carbon neutral by Earth Day 2022.

Grand Opening Events

February 11 (Grand Opening)

11 a.m.-1p.m.: Complementary coffee from Bitty & Beaus, and cookies from Suarez Bakery

5-7p.m.: Happy hour with free Summit Seltzer

February 12

All Day: Complementary cookies from Suarez Bakery

12-2 p.m.: Happy hour with free drinks from Lenny Boy Brewing

February 13

All Day: Floral gift with purchase from Gather Flower Studio

Location: 1930 Camden Road, Suite 270, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End