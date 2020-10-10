California ban on private prisons, immigration centers is 'largely Constitutional'

I'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, bringing you today's California headlines.

But first, a fun fact courtesy of The Fact Site: Did you know that if California became its own country, it would have the sixth largest economy in the world? Something to think about.

Judge rules on state private prison ban

View photos A detainee stares out of his cell in the segregation unit at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Adelanto processing Center in Adelanto, Calif, on Dec. 3, 2019. More

California’s ban on privately operated prisons and federal immigration detention centers is largely Constitutional, said a federal judge Thursday.

According to the ruling, private prison companies cannot open new prisons or immigration detention facilities in the state. They are also banned from extending or renewing existing contracts. An exception was made for private prisons operated on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 32, a first-of-its-kind law ordering that private prisons and immigration detention centers in California be phased out of use.

The ruling is a blow to private prison companies operating in the state, some of whom are already facing intense scrutiny for their handling of coronavirus outbreaks at immigration detention centers. Nearly 20% of those detained at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility is owned and operated by The GEO Group, which operates three immigration detention centers and filed a lawsuit against the state that led to Thursday's ruling. A separate lawsuit was filed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The suits were later combined.

State Assemblymember Rob Bonta, a Democrat who represents Alameda, Oakland and San Leandro and authored AB 32, was happy with the ruling. “AB 32 sent a powerful message that California opposes the practice of profiteering off the backs of Californians in custody,” Bonta said in a statement. “Just because the Trump Administration and Wall Street’s for-profit, private prison companies don’t like AB 32 doesn’t change the fact that the law stands on firm legal ground.”

Elected officials back California in fight with Trump, EPA

View photos In this Sept. 19, 2019, photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler speaks about President Donald Trump's decision to revoke California's authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators, at EPA headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) More

More than 200 elected officials from around the country have publicly announced their support of California in its ongoing battle with the Trump administration over its authority to set state-specific fuel efficiency standards.

The issue at hand is a waiver that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted California in 2009, allowing it to write its own fuel efficiency rules for cars and light trucks sold in the state. Three years later, the EPA created national guidelines, which were not as strict as California's — and they became even less so earlier this year when the Trump administration's EPA rolled them back. It also revoked California's waiver.

As a result, a bipartisan group of elected officials from around the country signed a petition urging the EPA to stop interfering with actions that would reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions.

"The effects on our climate are not just a concern of a city or a state or even the country. Climate change is the concern of the world,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said about why she signed the petition supporting California. "Climate does not exist in a bubble. Whatever happens in California affects Arizona.”