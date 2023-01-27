California authorities investigate who’s behind ‘horrific’ deaths of cats, bird found in Lincoln

Placer County officials are appealing to the public for help in solving animal cruelty case involving the suspicious deaths of 13 cats and a hawk in unincorporated Lincoln.

“We are hoping that a community member may have additional information that may help with the investigation,” said Katie Ingram, the program manager for the county’s animal services division. “This is a horrific case and we’re looking for anything that can help identify potential suspects.”

A utility worker contacted animal services after finding the animals near North Dowd Road and Waltz Road, just off Highway 65 near Coon Creek. Upon arrival, the animal services officers found cats varying in age from kittens to adults. Officials said they animals were not killed at the site but were placed there.

None of the cats had microchips that would help identify their owners, officials said in a news release issued Friday, and all had died within the prior week.

Placer County Animal Services opened an animal cruelty investigation, officials said, but so far, they have not been able to find any witnesses or cameras in the area. They asked the public to call in tips at 530-886-5500, option 2.

Placer County officials opened an animal cruelty investigation into the suspicious deaths of 13 cats and a hawk. This plastic bag was found at the site where they were placed.