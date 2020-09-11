In California: August Complex Fire becomes state’s biggest blaze ever at a whopping 471,000 acres

It's fitting that we get this bad fire news on Thursday, named after Thor, the god of thunder and lightning.

This is Megan Diskin with the Ventura County Star based in Camarillo, where the sky is a hazy light orange.

August Complex Fire sets record

Jesse Katz joins the firefighting effort as a civilian volunteer battling the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire on Friday in Bonny Doon.

The August Complex Fire officially became the state's largest fire ever recorded at 471,185 acres, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. That's about a third the size of Delaware.

The blaze burning near the coast of Northern California unseated the 2018 Mendocino Complex Fire, which had reigned as the state's largest fire for two years at 459,000 acres. The Mendocino Complex Fire burned in another part of the same forest where the August Complex Fire currently rages on.

The August Complex Fire started Aug. 17 during a series of lightning strikes that ignited 37 different fires. It was 24% contained Thursday.

About 40 fires are burning in California weeks before the autumn months, which typically bring the year'ss most devastating blazes. Overall, across the West, 16 people have died and an area the size of Connecticut has burned in fires this month.

“We are hitting the record books in ways that we never would have imagined, and definitely not records that we like breaking,” said Daniel Berlant, an assistant deputy director at Cal Fire. Check out satellite images of the fires here.

Fire behavior getting more extreme

Peter Koleckar is overwhelmed by the sight of multiple homes burned in his neighborhood after the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire passed through Aug. 20 in Bonny Doon, Calif.

California wildfires are growing bigger and moving faster than ever before, the Associated Press reported. One of the major concerns with this trend is it leaves less time for warnings and evacuations.

Recently “we have seen multiple fires expand by tens of thousands of acres in a matter of hours, and 30 years or more ago that just wasn’t fire behavior that we saw,” said Jacob Bendix, a professor of geography and the environment at Syracuse University who studies wildfires.

Warmer temperatures and years of drought, conditions related to climate change, are some of the prime factors in this fire behavior trend. And fast-moving fires are difficult to predict.

“When you have a fire run 15 miles in one day, in one afternoon, there’s no model that can predict that,” U.S. Forest Service forester Steve Lohr said. “The fires are behaving in such a way that we’ve not seen.”

Another reason to stay home?

In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region.

State air quality officials said it's rare that so many Californians are breathing in air polluted by lung-damaging particles. It's a more widespread effect of the brutal fire season, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.