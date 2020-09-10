In California: Apocalyptic orange skies and dramatic rescues as fires rage

Howdy. I'm Rebecca Plevin, immigration reporter for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs.

More than 90 major fires are raging in 13 Western states, with around 40 of them in the Golden State. While we awoke to blue skies and unseasonably cool temperatures here in the California desert, much of the state remained engulfed in smoke on Wednesday.

"It is like the sun never came out today or that the sun burned out entirely and no longer exists," my dad texted me from his home in San Francisco, where photos shared on social media show apocalyptic orange skies. "It has been an all-day total eclipse of the sun."

National forests closed, hundreds rescued as blazes burn statewide

The Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera counties has grown to more than 163,000 acres and remained at 0% containment on Wednesday afternoon. The blaze in the southern Sierra Nevada has been intensified by the state's historic drought that ended in 2017 and left an "incendiary supply of dry fuel," according to The Fresno Bee.

The fire has damaged or destroyed more than 365 structures, including Cressman's General Store in Shaver Lake, which has been a popular halfway stop along Highway 168 for bicyclists, motorcyclists, skiers and RV enthusiasts since the booming days of the logging industry at the turn of the 20th century, according to The Bee.

It also spurred some dramatic rescues. The California Army National Guard rescued a total of 373 people, including hikers and campers, and 16 dogs from the Sierra Nevada as of Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Not-so-sweet news about Halloween 2020

Los Angeles County health officials are "recommending that trick-or-treating not happen this year," the L.A. Times reports. They are also not recommending "trunk-or-treat" events, where kids walk from car to car in a parking lot.

Health officials cited concerns that holiday revelers won't practice social distancing. They're also worried about the potential for gatherings beyond household members.

They are instead encouraging online parties, car parades that comply with vehicle parade protocols and Halloween nights at drive-in movie theaters that meet health and safety standards.

Halloween meals at outdoor restaurants, Halloween-themed art installations at art museums and decorating homes and yards are still allowed, as long as they comply with the county's COVID-19 protocols.

Some were disappointed by the news. One mother-to-be pointed out that trick-or-treating is an outdoor activity, which is generally considered safer than indoor events.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn pushed back against the county guidance, saying, "even a pandemic can't cancel Halloween." She added: "In fact, it's the only day of the year we were expected to wear masks before this crisis started."

Local radio fills a vacuum during crises

