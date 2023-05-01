California AG Bonta sues Elk Grove for breaking housing law: ‘They have left us no choice’

California’s attorney general is suing the city of Elk Grove for denying a contentious affordable housing project in the city’s Old Town.

“You can’t ignore the law because it doesn’t suit you,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday, adding later, “They’ve resisted the law time and time again. They have left us no choice.”

This day was threatened for months ever since Elk Grove leaders denied the Oak Rose affordable housing project on Elk Grove’s historic east side last July. Developers of the project first sued the city to allow Oak Rose to go forward. State housing officials followed days later with a scathing report that mirrored the developers’ lawsuit, saying denying the project violates state laws that require streamlining of affordable housing construction.

The 66-unit development, a three-story structure on Elk Grove Boulevard near Kent Road in east Elk Grove is near a bus line, shopping and a planned new library.

The building, developers said, would have been the first in Elk Grove to provide permanent housing and services for low-income families who had been homeless. The Elk Grove City Council argued the project was too dense and said plans for ground-floor residences did not comply with Old Town’s zoning requirements. Leaders called on project applicants Oak Rose LP to work with the city to find alternate sites.

Singh-Allen and city leaders have repeatedly denied that Elk Grove broke the law, Singh-Allen saying in March: “Elk Grove remains committed to providing housing for all. We reject the notion that Elk Grove is engaged in unlawful discrimination. We remain committed to supporting solutions that balance the needs of all in the community,” Singh-Allen said.

In March, Bonta wrote to Singh-Allen that legal action was coming if the city did not approve the project: “We’re committed to enforcing the law, and we will not stand idly by in the face of housing discrimination. I urge Elk Grove to reconsider its unlawful denial of the Oak Rose Apartment project, or face the legal consequences.”

On Monday, those consequences became official.

“It’s wrong, it’s illegal, it’s discriminatory. They shouldn’t have done it. That’s why we’re taking them to court,” Bonta said during a news conference Monday. “After discussion and multiple efforts, they continued to flout the law and here we are.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.