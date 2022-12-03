California accused dozens of CHP officers of overtime fraud. Their defense: Everyone does it

Wes Venteicher
·10 min read
CHP

Get the State Worker newsletter

Work for the state of California? Get the latest news on pensions, pay and more in the State Worker newsletter.

SIGN UP

California Highway Patrol officers stationed in East Los Angeles grew so accustomed to uneventful overtime shifts that they set up a room with six beds where they could sleep while on duty, according to investigative reports prepared by the department.

Photos of the beds, set up in a room nicknamed “535 Inn” after the station’s identification number, appear in reports that formed the basis for the CHP to fire many of the officers and, early this year, for Attorney General Rob Bonta to charge 54 of them with fraud and felony wage theft of about $267,000.

The criminal charges followed a CHP audit and investigation that found officers exaggerated the overtime hours they had worked on late-night Caltrans details, reporting full shifts when in fact they spent only a few hours, or none, at work sites. The East L.A. office was the smallest in CHP’s Southern Division but accounted for nearly three times as much reimbursable overtime as the largest office in the division, according to a summary of CHP’s initial audit.

By Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge had dismissed charges against nearly all of the officers — over objections from Bonta’s office — in a deal that allowed them to repay Caltrans for the unworked hours without admitting guilt. Fifty-two of the 54 officers agreed to the deal, while two planned to proceed to trial.

A batch of investigative reports the CHP recently provided in response to a California Public Records Act request from The Sacramento Bee, along with the defense attorneys’ court documents, provide new details of how the investigation came about and hint at how the criminal cases frayed.

The accused officers claimed, in court documents prepared by attorneys, that East L.A.’s overtime practices had been the same or similar for nearly 20 years before the audit, were supported by a written policy, were approved by managers and were common at CHP offices throughout the state.

The practice of leaving work early and then receiving full pay starts at CHP’s training academy, and is so common that officers often stop working after filling traffic ticket or DUI quotas, even if their shift isn’t over, the accused officers claimed in the court documents.

The officers claimed CHP singled out them out with an investigation only because two officers had filed a labor grievance over changes to the overtime shifts.

“The conduct they engaged in was perfectly legal; it was an accepted practice for decades,” said Steve Cooley, a Los Angeles-based attorney who represented the officers in administrative proceedings and in preliminary Los Angeles County legal proceedings.

In a 2019 press conference, former California Highway Patrol Southern Division Chief Mark Garrett strongly condemned what he said was fraudulent activity in the East L.A. office, calling it an “aberration” among the department’s 103 commands around the state.

The CHP had not responded by the end of the day Friday to questions from The Bee, emailed Monday, about overtime practices at different offices and other aspects of its investigation.

Padded hours on Caltrans details

Caltrans requested most of the CHP details from the East L.A. station through a program called the Maintenance Zone Enhanced Enforcement Program, or MAZEEP, that was created in 1997 to improve safety in work zones for things like graffiti removal or electrical work.

The program has reduced speeding and crashes and helped curb incidents such as people throwing objects at workers from cars, according to Caltrans budget requests and CHP’s investigative reports.

Supervisors request each security detail and Caltrans pays for them out of a designated fund. Highway Patrol officers volunteer for the shifts, which in East L.A. typically ran from around 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The majority of MAZEEP shifts in the East L.A. area ended early, according to the reports. Officers returned to the office, went home or traveled somewhere else, remaining available by cell phone and reporting eight hours or more of overtime, according to the CHP investigation, which drew on subpoenaed cell phone data and other records to establish officers’ movements.

Ticket quotas, Rose Bowl duty let CHP officers claim full shifts for few hours work

Caltrans supervisors signed off on officers’ time claims, according to CHP’s reports.

The reports probed whether any quid pro quo existed between Caltrans and CHP employees.

They established only that the two groups socialized outside work and that East L.A. officers “sometimes chipped in to purchase pizza, barbecue, or birthday presents” for the Caltrans employees, according to a summary of facts included in an April 2020 State Personnel Board order denying a disciplinary appeal from three officers.

At some point, Caltrans employees started putting in regular requests for 22 CHP officers from the East L.A. command for eight-hour shifts every night from Monday through Thursday — so many that the office’s regular patrol fleet was depleted, according to an interview in the reports with Lt. Melissa Hammond, who was promoted to a leadership role in the East L.A. office in 2016.

An administrative sergeant at the office had attempted to reduce the overtime four years earlier.

She met resistance, so she proposed a compromise in 2012, according to the summary: Officers could continue to report full overtime shifts even if they didn’t stay at Caltrans sites the whole time, but they had to finish out the shifts on standby in the East L.A. office, rather than going home or elsewhere.

The accused officers said in their criminal defense documents that they were following the 2012 agreement, memorialized in a Standard Operation Procedure, when they filed timesheets for more time than they spent at the work sites.

At first, most officers complied with the 2012 policy, according to the State Personnel Board summary. But many were sleeping in a locker room or in their cars while finishing out the shifts. Since so many of them were sleeping on the site, they set up the bunk room they called the 535 Inn.

After a while, they started just going home, and commanders didn’t stop them, according to the SPB summary.

After Lt. Hammond began her assignment in the East L.A. office, she found $3.1 million had been paid in reimbursable overtime at the office in 2016, even though it was the smallest geographical territory in CHP’s Southern Division. The largest office in the area, Santa Fe Springs, had a total of $1.2 million in reimbursable overtime, according to a summary in CHP’s 8,500-page audit and investigation.

Former CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley ordered a temporary 20% reduction to all overtime statewide in 2017, according to the report. Hammond initiated new efforts to reduce overtime, including reducing the weeknight MAZEEP contingent from 22 officers to 13 and trimming the shifts to 6.5 hours from 8. She also got rid of the beds, and attempted to open up more overtime assignments to other offices.

Officers objected to the changes. In March 2018, an anonymous person sent a bouquet of flowers to Hammond and a sergeant including a card “which sarcastically congratulated them on the morale at the office,” according to a criminal defense court document.

Later that month, two officers filed a grievance accusing managers of violating past practice and failing to meet and confer with union representatives about changes to the overtime shifts. In the criminal defense court documents, the officers say a superior officer of Hammond’s arrived at the station angry about the grievance, and his anger sparked the audit.

The area managers have rejected that version of events. According to the CHP memo initiating the audit, the investigation was launched after four candidates for captain described “shady,” unethical and “underhanded” practices surrounding the distribution of voluntary overtime.

The “consistency of the responses,” coupled with the “seriousness of the issues,” called for an investigation, the memo states.

California Highway Patrol investigators drew on interviews, time sheets, dispatch call records, digital data from patrol cars and subpoenaed mobile phone records showing officers’ movements to prove the overtime practices, according to extensive investigative records the department provided for 18 of the officers. The audit period was January 2016 through March 2018.

Caltrans conducted its own audit of the MAZEEP program in 2021, identifying shortcomings in the department’s verification of CHP invoices, its verification of CHP’s wages and benefits and maintenance of source documents, among other findings.

The department did not respond to questions by a deadline this week about whether it had disciplined any employees.

Mass firings at Highway Patrol

The CHP hasn’t said exactly how many officers it dismissed or disciplined.

Administrative Law Judge Teri Block, in a case summary included in an April 14, 2021 order in a State Personnel Board appeal of one officer’s discipline, said 86 officers and sergeants were investigated and 42 were dismissed.

Many officers appealed the discipline, including some young officers who reported only a couple hours of unworked overtime, said Cooley, the attorney, who represented many of the officers in the appeals. Administrative law judges rejected most of their appeals, he said.

Block issued a decision that was an outlier among the determinations, clearing a young officer of all charges, which was later overturned, Cooley said.

In her order, Block identified policy violations, but found managers failed to enforce policies, failed to inform officers of them and had themselves charged for overtime the same way before their promotions, establishing a practice that the dismissed officer had followed like anyone else.

Overtime in CHP commands

Part of what convinced Block was testimony from at least one sergeant who said overtime shifts were treated the same way in East L.A. as they were at CHP offices in Oakland, Hayward, Dublin and Marin.

She also found credible a sergeant’s testimony that CHP officers are often released early from mandatory training assignments, but are paid for the full sessions.

Those claims were a centerpiece of the accused officers’ criminal defense, according to court documents prepared by their defense attorneys.

The court documents claim CHP officers are routinely paid for unworked hours all over the state in a variety of assignments, including dignitary and parade security assignments that had been worked by some of the department’s highest-ranking officials.

Four retired CHP officials said in a July 7 court document that it’s common to work less than a full shift and receive full pay.

Among them was former CHP Chief Art Acevedo, who had been a captain of the East L.A. station.

Acevedo said in his statement that former CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley, who led the department at the time of the East L.A. investigation, had “in essence, singled out and decimated an entire CHP command for a practice the CHP knew or should have known about, and for a practice I, and many others, strongly believe extends beyond the East Los Angeles Station.”

Acevedo added in his statement that the CHP had the right to change course, but that it should have placed the “entire work force on notice” before implementing changes, rather than “scapegoating” the East L.A. officers.

Garrett, the former CHP Southern Division commander, announced at the February 2019 press conference that the CHP was investigating what he said was “abhorrent” misconduct at the East L.A. command.

But Garrett assured reporters that the fraudulent activity, as he called it, was limited to the one station.

“We have found nothing to lead us to believe that what happened in East Los Angeles was anything other than a specific aberration,” Garrett said. “That’s it.”

He said the department conducted initial assessments at all 103 CHP commands around the state, while adding that the department was working with 32 investigators from the Attorney General’s Office to conduct more in-depth inspections.

The CHP didn’t respond to The Bee’s questions about whether it has found similar overtime practices anywhere else.

Latest Stories

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Cardinals head into bye week smarting from last-minute loss

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals nearly gained some crucial momentum heading into their long-awaited bye week. Instead, they ended up with a swift punch to the gut. The Cardinals (4-8) couldn't hold a fourth quarter lead Sunday, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 25-24 win. Justin Herbert hit Austin Ekeler for a 1-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left to pull the Chargers within one point and then converted a 2-point conversion to win the game. “We didn’t finis

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Draisaitl nets OT winner to lift Oilers past slumping Panthers for 4-3 victory

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to make life difficult for opponents in crunch time. Draisaitl scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 4-3 victory over the suddenly slumping Florida Panthers on Monday. It took just 22 seconds into the extra session for Draisaitl to take a pass back from McDavid and score his 13th of the season. McDavid had a goal and two assists, the first helper coming with five seconds left in regulation on the game-tying goal.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u

  • Siakam has 18 points, 11 rebounds in return to lift Raptors to 100-88 win over Cavs

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam wasted little time in showing what the Toronto Raptors had been missing. Back after a 10-game absence, Siakam scored Toronto's first points of the game Monday, en route to 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Raptors to a 100-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance earned high praise from teammate Scottie Barnes. "Great to have Pascal back out there. You see him doing amazing things, score the ball at a higher level, being efficient, rebounding, pushing the