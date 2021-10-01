Calif. Woman Finds 4.38-Carat Diamond in Ark. Park, Marking Largest One Found There This Year

woman finds diamond

A California woman recently made a remarkable discovery while exploring an Arkansas state park with her husband.

Noreen Wredberg and her husband, Michael Wredberg, were walking through the Crater of Diamonds State Park on Sept. 23 when they spotted a "sparkling gem on top of the ground," according to a press release from Arkansas State Parks.

After bringing it to the park's Diamond Discovery Center for identification, the Wredbergs, of Granite Bay, California, learned that the gem was actually a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.

"I didn't know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up," Noreen said in a statement. "We really didn't think we would find one, let alone something that big!"

The discovery marks the largest diamond to be found at the park this year, according to officials, and the biggest since a 4.49-carat canary yellow diamond was discovered by Fayetteville resident Steven McCool last October.

"When I first saw this diamond under the microscope, I thought, 'Wow, what a beautiful shape and color!'" Park Superintendent Caleb Howell recalled in the press release. "Mrs. Wredberg's diamond weighs more than four carats and is about the size of a jellybean, with a pear shape and a lemonade yellow color."

Since they retired in 2011, the Wredbergs have spent their time visiting national parks across America, according to the release.

On their recent trip to Arkansas' Hot Springs National Park, Noreen said she realized how close they were to Crater of Diamonds State Park and suggested that they swing by.

"I first saw the park featured on a TV show several years ago," she explained in the release. "When I realized we weren't too far away, I knew we had to come!"

On the morning they arrived, the weather was "sunny-but-cool" and Noreen started looking in a shaded area near the mine entrance, according to the release.

"It was cold in the shade that morning," Michael explained in a statement. "So I told Noreen that we should go to the middle of the field, where it was warmer."

Close to 40 minutes later, while walking north of a central pathway in the search area, Noreen spotted the diamond — thanks in part to what Cox believes were perfect weather conditions.

"Many visitors surface search for diamonds after a good rain. More than one inch of rain fell at the park between September 19 and 21," Cox explained in the release. "The soil had dried a little, and the sun was out when Mrs. Wredberg visited two days later. She was in just the right place to see her diamond sparkle in the morning sunlight!"

Surface searching is how McCool found his 4.49-carat diamond last October. Kevin Kinard, of Maumelle, also used the method to find a 9.07-carat diamond at the park in September 2020, the second-largest gem ever found since it became a state park in 1972.

With her new gemstone, Noreen said she named it "Lucy's Diamond" after her husband's kitten, according to the release.

"The name is sentimental to us. Lucy is mostly gray but has slight tints of yellow in her fur, similar to the light yellow of my diamond," she explained, adding that she might have it cut, depending on the quality. "I don't even know what it's worth yet. It's all new to me!"

Visitors at Crater of Diamonds State Park have found a total of 258 diamonds in 2021, weighing more than 46 carats in total, the release stated. On average, one to two diamonds are found by park visitors each day.

The largest diamond ever found in the U.S. was discovered there in 1924, before it became a state park. Named the Uncle Sam, the gem was a white diamond with a pink cast that weighed 40.23 carats, according to the release. The diamond was later cut into a 12.42-carat emerald shape and purchased by a private collector for $150,000 in 1971.

"Arkansas is the only state in the country that has a diamond mine open to the public," Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst said in a statement. "It's such a unique experience and visitors make lifetime memories, whether or not they find a diamond. Of course, finding a diamond adds to the experience!"