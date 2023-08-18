Calif. Woman and Dog Die After Stepping on Downed Power Lines During Early Morning Walk

A fire occurred in the same area on Monday and “scorched” the pole involved in the incident, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office

A woman and her dog have died after stepping on live wires that had fallen from a nearby power pole, according to authorities.

The duo was walking in the area of the 27900 block of Whitesbridge Avenue in Fresno, California, around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning when their feet touched the live wires, according to a statement from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

A fire occurred in the same area on Monday and “scorched” the pole, the department said.

Life-saving measures were attempted on the woman before she and her dog were pronounced dead on the scene, according to The Fresno Bee and FOX affiliate KMPH.

The woman has been identified as Madeline Kelly, 34 of Mendota, according to KMPH and KSEE.

Police believe the woman did not see the wires “due to darkness.”

The FCSO said the woman lived near where the incident occurred.

Pacific Gas and Electric released a statement noting that said officials were aware of the incident in Mendota, according to NBC affiliate KSEE.

The company also said it is “working with first responders to investigate the circumstances of the accident.”

An investigation is ongoing.

