Calif. Teen Rescued From Bridge After Equipment Fails While Filming Stunt on Video

The 19-year-old attempted to film a stunt in which he swung from the underside of the bridge

Placer County Sheriff's Office An unidentified 19-year-old teen was rescued from California's Foresthill Bridge on Monday.

The Foresthill Bridge in North Auburn, California, was the scene of a terrifying incident on Monday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office stressed in a post on Facebook that it is illegal to trespass on the bridge after a 19-year-old attempted to film a stunt in which he swung from its underside.

According to the department, while attempting the dangerous act, the unidentified teen then got stuck approximately 30 feet from the catwalk after his equipment failed.

More than two dozen first responders from the PCSO and CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit and their Technical Rescue Team (TRT) responded to the scene after receiving a call about a person who was "dangling from a rope" on the bridge.



"PCSO deputies arrived and a command post was set up for both agencies to coordinate incoming resources," they added. "TRT and deputies made their way onto the catwalk under the bridge and located the subject."

The TRT and the PCSO’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Mountain Rescue Team then lowered a rescuer to help bring the teenager back up the catwalk, where he was checked by medics. The PCSO reports that the teen declined medical attention and he did not have "any obvious injuries."

The PCSO also stated that the teenager was at the bridge with a 17-year-old friend who was filming the video and called 911. According to the PCSO, both were cited for trespassing.

Rolf Schulten/imageBROKER/Shutterstock Foresthill Bridge

"CALFIRE’s TRT and PCSO’s SAR did an exceptional job saving this young man’s life," they added.

The post was met with a mixture of comments that praised the search and rescue teams for their work and others who criticized the teenagers' attempt to film a dangerous video. One social media user wrote, "He is lucky to be alive." Another individual commented, "No cure for youthful nonsense! Great rescue everyone. The best part, no one was hurt."

According to the Sierra Nevada Geotourism, Foresthill Bridge is the third-highest bridge in the U.S., standing 730 feet above the North Fork American River and 2,428 feet long. It is also the tallest bridge in California and opened on Labor Day in 1973, per Sierra Nevada Geotourism.

