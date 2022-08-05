Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Urges Studios to Stop Filming in States Waging 'Cruel Assault on Essential Rights'

Gavin Newsom attends The Berggruen Prize Gala Celebrates 2021 Laureate Peter Singer At The Berggruen Hearst Estate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for studios to "walk the walk" and avoid filming in states that have limited abortion rights following the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June.

On Wednesday, the governor shared an open letter on Twitter and as a full-page ad in Variety that encouraged studios to film in California rather than in states that are taking away reproductive freedom.

"Over the past several years, the legislatures of states like Georgia and Oklahoma have waged a cruel assault on essential rights," he wrote. "Now, in the wake of the Supreme Court's abhorrent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, those same states are quickly moving to strip reproductive freedom."

Today, Hollywood will wake up to this ad.



Time to choose.



You can protect your workers, or continue to support anti-abortion states that rule with hatred.



We’re here for you. We’re extending tax credits for those that come home to the Golden State.



Choose freedom.

Choose CA. pic.twitter.com/9Bcmc6zpdu — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 3, 2022

"As you know, their attacks are not occurring in secret, and the harm they inflict is not the result of mere carelessness," he continued. "On the contrary, they are carrying out these attacks brazenly and with the intent to cause pain in the communities they target — many of whom are essential to the success of your industry."

Newsom added that studios have "a responsibility to take stock of your values — and those of your employees — when doing business in those states."

The governor also urged studios to consider moving production to California, which he referred to as the "best place in America to create," touting the state's "robust tax credits."

"California is a freedom state. Freedom to tell your stories. Freedom to access the health services you need, including abortion care," he shared. "Freedom to love who you love and to ensure that your LGBTQ friends, family and colleagues can proudly be who they are. Freedom is repressive state governments that want to tell you what to believe and threaten you with felonies if you don't toe their line."

He concludes the message by writing, "Choose freedom. Choose creativity. Choose California."

On Wednesday, Newsom endorsed legislation to extend California's tax incentives for the film and television industry through 2030, according to Variety.

The bill, SB485, would extend financial support for the film and television industry for an additional five years. The program was already financed until 2025. It would provide $330 million annually if passed, according to the outlet.

The extension is part of Newsom's goal to bring business to California rather than states that limited abortion rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"As other states roll back peoples' rights, California will continue protecting fundamental freedoms for all and welcome businesses that stand up for their employees," said Newsom in a statement, per Variety.

He continued, "Extending this program will help ensure California's world-renowned entertainment industry continues to drive economic growth with good jobs and a diverse, inclusive workforce."